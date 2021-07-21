CMW Announces Grand Prize Winner of Jim Beam Virtual National Talent Search

Canadian Music Week (CMW) is pleased to announce 20-year-old charismatic pop singer/songwriter Richard Tichelman of White Rock, British Columbia as the 2021 Jim Beam® Virtual National Talent Search Grand Prize Winner. Richard Tichelman's song "Hands" was streamed in one of six provincial webisodes in the Jim Beam® Bourbon Virtual National Talent Search. The webisodes garnered 5.7 million impressions and counting, where fans voted for their favourite artists in each province to help determine the grand prize winner.

As the Grand Prize Winner, Richard Tichelman has won a free trip to Toronto to perform live on stage at the 2022 Jim Beam INDIE Awards, in front of thousands of industry insiders and indie fans from Canada and around the world who are looking for the next big thing. Additional grand prize package items are a fully produced single at Metalworks Studios, a shopping spree at Long & McQuade, and gifts from Canadian Musician Magazine!

Fans also voted for provincial winners selected from 18 provincial 2021 finalists. The winners from each are: Taken By Sanity from Alberta; Brandi Vezina from Manitoba; Weigh The Anchor from Ontario; Ricky Paquette from Quebec; and Good Dear Good from Nova Scotia. All provincial finalists performances continue to be available for viewing online at: https://indies.ca/2021-jim-beam-talent-search-home/

"Canadian Music Week and Jim BeamÒ Bourbon would like to thank our National Partners Canadian Musician Magazine, Long and McQuade, Metalworks Studios, FACTOR, Celebrate Ontario, and Ontario Creates, as well as our provincial Radio Partners, Vancouver's 102.7 The Peak, Calgary's X92.9, Winnipeg's The New Kiss 102.3, and Halifax's Virgin Radio 100.3," said Canadian Music Week president Neill Dixon. "This ground-breaking event would not have been possible without them."

"Jim Beam is proud to bring emerging musical artists from a wide array of genres to Canadians when live venues were shuttered. We loved working with our new artist mentors this year to support Canadian talent on their journey to success." - Lisa Li, Senior Brand Manager, Bourbon, Beam Suntory

Hosted by comedian Darrin Rose, the Jim Beam® Virtual National Talent Search provided 18 of Canada's best new bands with their own virtual stage, ownership of their own recordings, and starring roles in this musical event that has rewritten the way homegrown independent talent is discovered. Taking place June 21-July 10, 2021, each webisode focused on one of the six participating Provinces, and featured performances from three local artist finalists, as well as feedback commentary from the Artist Advisors Jason McCoy, Singer/Songwriter and Morning Host at Pure Country 106; Ricochet, Host/Creator of Made In Toronto at FLOW 93.5; and Sally Shaar, lead singer of Monowhales.

"Big congrats to Richard, he was original, and definitely has the support of his home province. I can't wait to see what the future holds for him, and every act who gave it their all in the Jim Beam Virtual Talent Search. Jim Beam did an amazing job of making this happen, so seamlessly, and in a pandemic nonetheless. The diversity and strength in this Search was amazing. All genres, all regions were reflective of Canada in every way, every act was creative, fresh and truly fearless! - Jason McCoy



"I thoroughly enjoyed witnessing some of the great talent that we have across the country! Throughout the whole process there was never a dull moment, the artists from each province really impressed me with their talent and presence. The Jim Beam National Talent Search is a great initiative that allows for the public to enjoy and become familiar with the amazing up and coming artists we have here in Canada!" - Ricochet

"Richard Tichelman is clearly in-touch with modern-pop influences of today and it's only the beginning for this jack-of-all-trades. I'm excited to say, his songs, vision and artistry is going to progress quickly and all of Canada will have their hearts taken by this up-and-comer. I hope everyone who took part in this search had as much fun and learned something new, I know I did. I've never been more excited about the future of Canadian music!" - Sally Shaar

Canadian Music Week is Canada's leading annual entertainment event dedicated to the expression and growth of the country's music, media and entertainment industries. Combining multifaceted information-intensive conferences; a trade exposition; awards shows and the nation's largest new music festival.

Beam Suntory is the third largest spirits provider in the world, and has at its helm the world's number one selling bourbon, JIM BEAM® Bourbon. Since 1795, Jim Beam remains true to the Beam family recipe, passed on from seven generations. Today, Jim Beam carries the legacy of the legendary Beam master distillers and make history in every bottle.