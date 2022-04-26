CMA Fest Reveals Lineup For Nighttime Concerts At Ascend Amphitheater

With just six weeks before music fans descend on Nashville for CMA Fest, the Country Music Association has announced another exciting lineup, this time for the CMA Fest Nighttime Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11. The two nights of not-to-be-missed performances at the open-air venue start at 7:00 PM/CT both evenings.

Night one is sure to bring the party with Chris Janson as headliner on Friday. Joining Janson will be Boy Named Banjo, LANCO, Peytan Porter and Mitchell Tenpenny.

Continuing with another slate of unforgettable performances, Saturday night at Ascend Amphitheater will be presented by Warner Music Nashville. Shy Carter hosts the evening headlined by Cole Swindell, with performances from Ingrid Andress, Tyler Braden, Carter and Randall King.

Tickets are required for entry. Newly added this year, fans can purchase pit access, standing room only, for $53 per night, with single-day reserved selling for $39 each night and single-day lawn selling for $24 per night. Taxes and fees included. The public on-sale begins Friday, April 29 at 10:00 AM/CT. Tickets can be purchased at CMAfest.com or Ticketmaster.com.

Additional performers, Fan Fair X activities, stage lineups inside Music City Center, and more, will be announced in the coming weeks. All artist lineups are subject to change.

Don't miss a beat by staying connected with CMA on CMAfest.com, the Official CMA Connect App, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and sign up for CMA Country Connection emails to receive the latest news as soon as it's announced.

A limited number of four-day passes, plus newly announced single night tickets, for the Nissan Stadium nightly concerts are available at CMAfest.com or through the CMA Box Office at 1-800-CMA-FEST. Tickets are also available for CMA Fest's new Riverside Retreat, an exclusive destination along the Cumberland River. View all the perks and purchase four-day and single-day tickets at CMAfest.com.

Media and publicist credential applications for CMA Fest are open at CMApress.com. Both media and publicist credential applications will close Wednesday, May 4 at 5:00 PM/CT.

CMA will launch a brand-new line of CMA Fest merchandise, starting with an initial release of unique and on-trend products available for online pre-order now at shop.cmafest.com and through the CMA Connect App to receive in time for the festival, with many more items to be added. Fans will also be able to purchase official merchandise at multiple locations across the CMA Fest footprint in June.

Named the "gold standard" and topping Billboard's list of the 10 Best Country Music Festivals, CMA Fest is the longest-running Country Music festival in the world. The 2019 CMA Fest sold out with capacity crowds and had the largest engagement by Country Music fans in the event's history, with visitors from all 50 states and 37 international countries flocking to downtown Nashville.

The Ultimate Country Music Fan Experience™ began in 1972 as Fan Fair®, which drew 5,000 fans to Nashville's Municipal Auditorium. Now celebrating its 49th year, the legendary festival has become the city's signature Country Music event that hosts tens of thousands of fans from all 50 states and 37 international countries. In 2019, CMA Fest featured hundreds of artists performing-all to benefit music education.

CMA Fest is a one-of-a-kind festival with artists donating their time to perform so ticket proceeds can directly benefit high-quality music programs across the country through the CMA Foundation. This is the 19th consecutive year CMA has produced a summer music program to be broadcast as a network television special.