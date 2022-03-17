CJ Solar Sets 'All I Can Think About Lately' Album Release

Award-winning artist CJ Solar has set March 25 as the release date for "All I Can Think About Lately," the latest single from his upcoming The Future's Neon album on Raining Bacon Records.

CJ wrote "All I Can Think about Lately" with Aaron Eshius and Joey Hyde, and fans can pre-save/add the new single here. CJ released the hi-tech lyric video for his hard-driving "The Future's Neon" single this week, and it can be viewed below.

"We wrote this song a couple years ago, and I just haven't been able to get it out of my head. It's been on and off of hold with other major artists for years, which is why it never made it on a project of mine," said CJ. "It seems to be one they let slip through the cracks, so I'm super stoked to release it myself!"

CJ was recently announced by the Association of Independent Music Publishers (AIMP) Nashville Awards as a nominee for "Rising Artist-Writer of the Year." He was nominated last year in the "Song of the Year" category for co-writing Jameson Rodgers' #1 hit "Some Girls." The seventh annual AIMP Awards will take place on April 19 from 4 - 6 p.m. CT at The Listening Room Café in Nashville.

As an artist, CJ has released three EPs yielding the Top 15 hits "American Girls" and "Airplane" and the Top 10 "Coming My Way" and garnered over five million overall streams. He received the MusicRow Independent Artist of the Year Award in 2019. He tours coast-to-coast headlining his own dates and opening for the likes of Lynyrd Skynyrd, 38 Special, Gary Allan, Chris Janson, Hank Jr, Aaron Watson and others.

CJ recently signed an exclusive writing agreement with Edgehill Music Publishing in Nashville. A native of Baton Rouge and Belmont University graduate, Solar has penned #1 singles for Morgan Wallen ("Up Down" featuring Florida Georgia Line) and Jameson Rodgers ("Some Girls"). He won ASCAP Awards for both songs and also co-wrote Jason Aldean's "I Don't Drink Anymore," Justin Moore's "Between You & Me," Jerrod Niemann's "The Regulars" and Top 30 "Blue Bandana" and more.

Watch the new music video here: