CDX Nashville Launches Positive Country Chart And Distribution

Music distribution service CDX Nashville has launched CDX TRACTION POSITIVE COUNTRY with Mark Piland serving as Chart Editor. This new format features positive message music with themes of faith, family and home. The new initiative includes music delivery to all radio stations who program this incredibly inspirational music, a new monitored national singles chart to show everyone what is happening at radio, and a new chart newsletter that will deliver every week (to all the stations and industry operatives) where artists, labels and managers can showcase their releases through trade ads. Sign up here to receive the CDX Traction Positive Country newsletter.



CDX previously had a Positive Country based music delivery service to radio that launched in 1993. It featured the early Inspirational career works of Paul Overstreet, Ricky Skaggs, Jeff and Sheri Easter, Mid South, Steven Curtis Chapman, Bruce Carroll, The Fox Brothers, and Charlie Daniels just to name a few.



"Faith based programming has always been a major interest for me. We want to bring clarity and transparency through real radio monitoring to a format that has quite frankly struggled behind Contemporary Christian for legitimacy. We will hopefully be able to change that," said CDX President Joe Kelly.



CDX has spent the last nine months loading music and fingerprinting it for detection by the TRACTION monitoring system. This allowed CDX to start beta monitoring to find the stations that are programming Positive Country music into their broadcast week. CDX has stations in major markets, medium markets and small markets who love to showcase this music in a variety of programming features. CDX has also formed relationships and will be servicing the top syndicated shows in the Positive Country format as well.





