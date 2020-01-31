CB30 Release New Song 'Love That About Her'

Buena Vista Records' CB30 released their sentimental new song, "Love That About Her," today. Written by Christian Clementi, Jay Clementi, and Steven Clawson, the song's touching lyrics tell a story of being enamored with a significant other. The track features beautiful harmonies by younger brother, Brody Clementi, and contrasting instrumentation that creates a tone of sweet emotion throughout the song. CB30 coupled the release with a lyric video for the song as well.

CB30 recently visited New York with appearances on Barstool Sports, Music Choice, and TigerBeat. The duo have previously opened for Luke Bryan on a number of stadium dates and made their debut at the famed Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, Calif. They are currently in the studio working on new music.

CB30, comprised of real-life brothers Christian and Brody Clementi, grew up in Nashville surrounded by music from a young age. After playing some local charity events with their father Jay Clementi, a successful songwriter, they caught the attention of country superstar Luke Bryan who introduced them to various industry contacts leading to a record deal with Buena Vista Records, a partnership between Disney Music Group and Universal Music Group Nashville. Their young, fresh sound is built on harmony-driven country melodies with influences ranging from The Everly Brothers to Ed Sheeran.

Photo Courtesy of UMG Nashville





