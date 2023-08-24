'CARLOS: The Santana Journey Global Premiere' Tickets on Sale Now

CARLOS: The Santana Journey Global Premiere is showing on Saturday, September 23; Sunday, September 24; and Wednesday, September 27 only.

By: Aug. 24, 2023

Legendary guitarist and 10-time Grammy-winning global icon, Carlos Santana, two-time Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez (The Sentence, We Are: The Brooklyn Saints), plus music industry luminaries and collaborators, including Clive Davis, Rob Thomas and more.

The event is presented in select cinemas worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Pictures Classics. Tickets are on sale now for CARLOS: The Santana Journey Global Premiere!

CARLOS, the special documentary celebrating the life of one of music’s greatest icons, Santana, will launch in theaters with a three-day premiere event: CARLOS: The Santana Journey Global Premiere.  On September 23rd, 24th, and 27th only, CARLOS: The Santana Journey Global Premiere screenings include the CARLOS documentary plus exclusive introductory content featuring Santana and Valdez.

Following the premiere screenings, CARLOS’ general theatrical release begins Tuesday, September 29. Visit Click Here for the most up-to-date information about participating theaters worldwide. 

With CARLOS, Valdez creates an intimate, rich documentary about a man whose sound casts a spell on fans who love —as one of Santana’s famous titles says— “how his rhythm goes.”  

Premiering earlier this year at the Tribeca Festival, CARLOS combines new interviews with Santana and his family; extraordinary, never-before-seen archival footage, including home videos recorded by Santana himself; concert footage; behind-the-scenes moments; interviews; and more.

For more than five decades - from Santana’s earliest days as a groundbreaking Afro-Latin-blues-rock fusion outfit in San Francisco - Carlos Santana has been the visionary force behind artistry that transcends musical genres and generational, cultural, and geographical boundaries.

Among many other distinctions, Carlos Santana has been cited by Rolling Stone as No. 15 on their list of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time”; and has joined the Rolling Stones as one of only two bands to have an album reach the Top 10 in every decade since the 1960s. For more info on Carlos Santana visit www.santana.com.

Jointly financed by Sony Music Entertainment and Imagine Documentaries, CARLOS is produced by Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes along with Lizz Morhaim and executive produced by Academy Award-winning producers Brian Grazer and Ron Howard for Imagine Documentaries.  

Leopoldo Gout, Ashley Kahn, and Sam Pollard also serve as Producers. Meredith Kaulfers is the Co-Executive Producer for Imagine Documentaries and Michael Vrionis serves as an Executive Producer. Tom Mackay and Richard Story are Executive Producers for Sony Music Entertainment.




