CARL ANDERSON Releases Double Single for The Salinger (*Not Our) Songs Cover Series

Acclaimed, Nashville-based singer-songwriter, Carl Anderson, appears as the featured vocalist for the latest installment of the Salinger (*not our) Songs cover series. Anderson's graceful, weary vocals bring a soulful tinge to Billie Eilish's, When the Party's Over, in an understated yet powerful performance masterfully accompanied by Daniel Clarke's (War on Drugs, Kd Lang) spartan keyboard arrangement. Carl also took the holiday classic, Holly Jolly Christmas, in a very 2020 direction. Backed by Daniel Clarke (War On Drugs, Kd Lang) and Alan Parker (Natalie Prass), Carl delivers a decidedly non-jolly rejoinder to Burl Ives optimism about the season.

Throughout The Salinger (*not our) Songs Cover Series, the rising artists put their own personal spin on each of the iconic songs, from classics to current hits, resulting in some unexpected moments throughout the series. The motivation behind each cover varies - in many instances though, the original artist is a friend or early champion of the featured artist - and the new arrangement serves as a "thank you" from one artist to the other. A song may also have been an early inspiration or just a persistent ear worm to be claimed and re-contextualized. New songs will be released weekly over the next several months, featuring the roster and friends of the VA-based publishing company, including: Greya, Austin & Michael York of Sleepwalkers, Kristen Schaeffer, Chris Keup, Carl Anderson, Sarah White, Elizabeth Young and Colin & Caroline.

Carl Anderson's new EP Taking Off And Landing will be released on February 19, 2021. The five-track collection was recorded with multi-instrumentalist/singer/songwriter Colin Killalea in a series of carefree sessions. The end result is a handful of minimal, relatable music that comes from freestyle collaboration exploring every day feelings like being friend-zoned, having low self-esteem, and many universal experiences. The collection is the follow up to his 2019 + 2020 EPs You Can Call Me Carl + You Can Still Call Me Carl, which received praise from American Songwriter, and Rolling Stone, who praised Carl's "Seventies folk tinges, wistful bedroom pop and melancholic country heartache." In addition to his own releases, Carl is constantly collaborating with artists and has written songs for the likes of Andrew Combs, Devon Gilfillian and Becca Mancari. Listen to his latest single, "Coming Days," now via American Songwriter.

Listen to the two singles here: