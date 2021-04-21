CANNXN Debuts EP 'Will I Always Feel This Way'

Seattle based pop singer-songwriter and producer CANNXN has released her debut EP Will I Always Feel This Way featuring songs "Will I Always Feel this Way," "Lonely in the Morning," and "Nightmare (Demo)" available on all streaming services on Wednesday, April 21.

Written by CANNXN and produced, mixed, and mastered by CANNXN and Tyler Mays, the project serves as an outlet for the loneliness and uncertainty that comes with anxiety, and mixes CANNXN's pop-punk influences with analog synth elements for a more modern sound.

"Writing this song let a lot of the weight off my shoulders. I can still remember the main moments I wrote it about," says CANNXN of the titular track. "Throughout the last two years I had been attending school, going to work, and had little time at all to work on music, or anything that made me happy at all. Coming back to this repetitive schedule without a break was hard, especially after such an unstructured couple of months where I was at home on lockdown, and it felt really uncontrollable. Since both my work and school commitments were very customer service oriented, it became really hard to put on the happy, cheerful, creative personality that people knew me for when I just felt so drained. It began to feel like there was no real point anymore. I was having 2-3 panic attacks daily and I struggled to be able to get through my shift or school day without crying every five minutes. I was at a part of my life where it felt like the feeling would never stop, and that's truly where the song was born."

"Lonely in the Morning" explores the the fear of being a burden, while "Nightmare (Demo)" is about the insecurity and uncertainty that comes with growing up through a raw, authentic production.

CANNXN released her first two singles "Outer Space" and "Uncomfortable" in 2020 and is slated to release more music this year.

CANNXN is about capturing lightning in a bottle. Based out of Seattle, WA, CANNXN is the homegrown musical project of singer & songwriter Megan Cannon. She has been writing and performing locally for the past five years, and has garnered a reputation for interweaving conversational lyrics with soundscapes that are both emotional and vibrant.

Born and raised in Puyallup, WA, a small town South of Seattle, Megan spent most of her middle school and high school days writing and producing songs in her bedroom. Inspired by pop-punk acts like All Time Low and Fall Out Boy, she started writing on the acoustic guitar and later moved to crafting larger productions after finding modern alternative acts such as PVRIS and Halsey. Prone to overthinking, songwriting served as an outlet to sort through the experiences of her adolescence.

While originally started as a solo endeavor, CANNXN has become something much bigger, and now serves as a creative outlet for both Megan and her friends. "I really just have too much creative energy, and want to create a whole world around my music. Making visual art to go with the songs with my friends is part of the fun for me, and I want to get everyone involved and feel like they are a part of the CANNXN world," says CANNXN.

