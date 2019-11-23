CALVA LOUISE Release 'Interlude For Borderline Unsettled' EP

With its snaking grooves, thundering percussion and discordant guitar breaks, 'Adelante' is both ensnaring of sound and sinister of presence. Inspired by those unexpected moments that lie around every corner, 'Adelante' is about preparing for when someone, or something, throws you right in at the deep end. Plunging us into the depths of the new track, frontwoman Jess Allanic explains its philosophical meanings further:

"'Adelante' means going forward in spite of everything that life brings us. What distresses us the most is feeling how each unexpected situation paralyzes us with fear. Maybe knowing that we are all going to die anyway makes us realise that what counts is what is happening right now and thus living in the present without the rush to reach the future. We think looking forward without ruminating the past, avoiding impatience and obsessing over attachments is maybe the only thing that keeps us in the present."

Falling into place as the third and final piece of the puzzle that is their engrossing new EP, 'Adelante' follows BBC 6Music/BBC Radio 1/Radio X supported former singles 'Belicoso' and 'Sleeper', all of which feature on their new EP: 'Interlude For The Borderline Unsettled'. Out now, via Ditto Music, the EP arrives as the band's first new material since their critically acclaimed debut album 'Rhinoceros' back in February of this year. With all songs written and recorded by Calva Louise, Spring King/Dead Nature maestro: Tarek Musa adds a little of his own studio flair to proceedings by taking on mixing and production duties throughout.

Calva Louise now look to let-loose their new EP on the live stage, with 4 UK headline shows planned for early December. After a summer of scorching live sets at major festivals the likes of Boomtown Fair and Kendal Calling, fans will be able to catch the band one last time this year at the following dates and venues:

Listen to "Adelante" below.

WINTER 2019 HEADLINE DATES

1-12 MANCHESTER - YES BASEMENT

2-12 GLASGOW - THE GARAGE (ATTIC BAR)

3-12 BIRMINGHAM - SUNFLOWER LOUNGE

4-12 LONDON - SHACKLEWELL ARMS





Related Articles View More Music Stories