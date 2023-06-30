Butterfly Black featuring Ben Williams and Syndee Winters Unveil Soulful New Single 'B.R.B.'

R&B duo Butterfly Black, featuring the GRAMMY award-winning bassist/producer Ben Williams and Broadway sensation Syndee Winters, has just released its soulful new single, "B.R.B.," out today on all digital platforms.

This electrifying track also marks a significant milestone for the group, as they announce that their highly anticipated, self-titled debut EP will be released on August 25th. With its infectious Prince-inspired sound and captivating lyrics, "B.R.B." takes listeners on a journey through the various facets of love, from the serene embrace of sunrise to the exhilarating dance of a night out on the town.

Embracing the essence of long-lasting love with a captivating blend of soulful melodies and vibrant rhythms, Williams describes "B.R.B." as a song that celebrates creating a safe and comfortable space within a relationship.

"This song talks about life within a long relationship,” he says, “with moments for reintroduction, learning, and loving one's partner for who they are, and creating a wild, silly, and soft space to land after facing a challenging world." Winters adds, "The goal is to look forward to returning to a comfortable and safe love."

Butterfly Black will celebrate their debut EP with several live performances over the next few months, including Nublu 151 in NYC on Friday, July 14th and City Winery Philadelphia on Saturday, July 15th. In August, to celebrate the EP release, the band will host a special release party at Hotel Café in Los Angeles on Friday, August 25th.

The announcement of the band’s EP follows the release of their most recent single, "Lifetime," which garnered widespread acclaim for its infectious energy and modern take on love, self-love, and self-care. “This song represents love in its truest sense,” Williams commented. “Not just romanticism, but love of one’s self and accountability. I believe this would be the type of music that Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell would make in 2023.”

Combining the incredible talents of Williams and Winters, Butterfly Black brings a refreshing twist to the classic Motown sound. Drawing inspiration from legendary male-female soul duos such as Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell, Ike & Tina Turner, and Ashford & Simpson, the duo's electrifying chemistry is evident both in the studio and on stage. “I don’t see a lot of those duos existing nowadays,” Williams comments. “Having a true duo group, I think will be something special to present to people now.”

Butterfly Black’s strength lies not only in the couple’s intoxicating musical chemistry; it comes from their divergent individual artistic pasts. Williams is among the upper echelon of his contemporaries in the jazz scene.

After winning the 2009 Thelonious Monk Institute International Jazz Competition, he has released a handful of critical-acclaimed solo albums and recorded and/or performed with numerous heavyweights such as Pat Metheny, David Sanborn, George Benson, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, Jose James, among others.

Winters is a commanding Broadway stage singer, dancer and actor, who has performed in such defining productions as Hamilton, The Lion King, Pippin, Motown The Musical, and Jesus Christ Superstar. Before working on Broadway, she was a dancer for the New York Knicks basketball team and a hip-hop and soul singer, who worked with Grandmaster Flash on his 2009 album, ‘The Bridge.’