Busy Twist Enlists Billy G For New Remix 'LX PLNQ'

The remix is out now on streaming platforms.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

One of the leading lights of the new global dance underground Busy Twist invites Afro-Portuguese producer Billy G to deliver ‘LX PLNQ' - out now via Because London Records.

The new cut is a vibrant reimagination of Busy's recent drop ‘LDN PLNQ' featuring Kombilesa Mí. Taking the original to new heights with flecks of ‘Batida de Lisboa' (a mix of Kudoro and AfroHouse), Billy G weaves the hypnotic Kombilesa Mí vocals between a dark and sultry rolling bassline. 

Speaking on the collaboration, Busy Twist said -

“I really love Billy G's music and I've always been inspired by the Afro Portuguese sounds. He's part of the new generation of producers who bring the Afro ghetto sound of Lisbon, known as 'Batida de Lisboa'. When I discovered his music 5 years ago, I reached out to him and praised his work, hoping that one day we could collaborate.

We've stayed in touch through social media, and when I had this track and was thinking of someone to work with on a remix, he immediately came to mind. The connection between Palenque and Angola is clear, with the similar Palenquero language, and I wanted a producer who could understand and represent this sound. Billy g is originally from São Tomé , an island next to Angola, so it just felt right. I'm so happy that he added his own flavour to the remix. I couldn't be happier with the result.”

‘LDN PLNQ' is named for San Basilio de Palenque, a northern Colombian village with a distinct Afro-Colombian culture and music, which was founded by the first free slaves of the Americas in the 17th century. The single features local Palenquero hip-hop superstars Kombilesa Mí atop a sultry, kwaito-inspired beat and euphoric synths that calls to UK house and London's club scene.

Arriving last month, alongside an electrifying video shot by an all Colombian crew [WATCH HERE], ‘LDN PLNQ' has already seen support from the likes of Mary Anne Hobbs, Wonderland, Chris Hawkins (6 Music), Jyoty (Rinse FM), KISS FRESH and more.

The London-born, Caribbean-raised DJ and producer Busy Twist, has spent over a decade immersed in global emerging musical scenes. The producer effortlessly hotwires vibrant sounds from across the continents and teases them into thrilling new shapes that join the dots between Afro, Latin and UK bass.

Busy Twist's recent productions are fast-establishing him as an in-demand force in the studio: see the nocturnal afro-house of London-based artist Alewya's breakthrough single ‘Sweating' or his recent carnival track, ‘Romantica Champeta', a dayglo carnival anthem with Bomba Estéreo and Kevin Flores, which was a runaway smash in Colombia this year. 

Busy Twist's fun, fresh and sophisticated fusion has seen him play across the world from Glastonbury to Nyege Nyege in Uganda, to the Barranquilla carnival on the Colombian coast, as well as releasing music on international labels like Jamz Supernova's Future Bounce, Sony Colombia and Soundway Records. With tastemaker support from the likes of Jamie XX, PAM, DJ Mag, Red Bull, Tash LC, Toddla T, Annie Mac, Giles Peterson, Laurent Garnier, Jamz Supernova, DJ Edu and more - 2023 looks bright for Busy Twist.



