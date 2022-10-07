Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Buffalo Rose Dives Into Political Satire in New Single 'Machine Man'

Their forthcoming LP Again, Again, Again, is due out November 18th.

Oct. 07, 2022  

Pittsburgh-based, award-winning, acoustic collective Buffalo Rose has released "Machine Man," the new single and video from their forthcoming LP Again, Again, Again, due out November 18th.

A jaunty and percussive tempo drives this satiric take on politics and culture in America in the 21st century; swooping doo-wop vocals play call and response to the lead vocals as the singer pokes a little fun at promises made but never delivered. The singer remains hopeful for the future, even in the midst of the failure of hope.

Buffalo Rose has aptly named their new album-listeners will be playing the 11 earworms on Again, Again, Again on repeat. Pure, crystalline vocal harmonies soar stratospherically throughout the album, cascading over sparkling beds of mandolin, guitar, dobro, and bass. Vocalists Lucy Clabby, Margot Jezerc, and Shane McLaughlin dwell on each note, turning them in and out and capturing every nuance of phrasing.

Songs range from the gently swirling ballad "Reason and Passion," the ethereal "Hallelujah Anyway," and the Beatles-esque "Escape Artist," to the operatic and stunningly gorgeous "New World." Intimate songwriting weaves into the band's organic blend of vocals and instrumentation, delivering little gems of perfection, and the music reverberates in hearts and souls long after the last notes fade.

Buffalo Rose takes the singer-songwriter tradition to a new level by crafting original songs which are emotive, meticulously arranged, and inspired by a world of idiosyncratic influences that never let a dull or predictable moment creep in.

The lineup of Lucy Clabby (vocals), Margot Jezerc (vocals), Bryce Rabideau (mandolin), Malcolm Inglis (dobro), Jason Rafalak (upright bass), and Shane McLaughlin (guitar, vocals) pushes itself and each other far beyond their perceived limits and blends their diverse and atypical approach to songwriting with the desire to see how unique a song can get and still feel like home.

They use powerful vocal harmonies, strong playing, and an original vision to operate at every possible emotional level, delivering dynamic live shows that are unforgettable experiences.

This combination of artistry and enthusiasm makes Buffalo Rose one of the most vital and important groups working today. The band gleefully combines genres and ideas together to move acoustic music forward to a new, contemporary place without ever losing sight of its roots. Fans of Lake Street Dive, Nickel Creek, and even Fleetwood Mac will find much to like in this crew.

Watch the new music video here:

TOUR DATES

10/16 - Uncommon Ground - Edgewater - Chicago, IL
10/18 - Tell You What! Presents - Evanston, IL
10/19 - Hey Nonny - Arlington Heights, IL
10/20 - 10/23 - Folk Alliance Region Midwest Conference - Lisle, IL
10/29 - Skyline Event Center - Comins, MI
11/4 - Caffe Lena - Saratoga Springs, NY
11/5 - Rockwood Music Hall (Stage 3) - NYC
11/18 - Thunderbird Music Hall - Pittsburgh, PA [ALBUM RELEASE SHOW]




