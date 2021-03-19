Brynn Cartelli Returns With 'Long Way Home'

Elektra Records artist Brynn Cartelli has returned with a new single "Long Way Home," available at all DSPS and streaming services now. The 17-year old singer-songwriter - best known as the winner of NBC's The Voice - also shared the accompanying lyric video today. Co-written by Brynn and Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift, Kylie Minogue and Colbie Caillat), "Long Way Home" marks her first release since 2019 and heralds more to come very soon.

About the song, she commented, "Long Way Home is the first story I wanted to share off of my next project. I will never forget the day I wrote it with Nathan Chapman in Nashville, going around the studio and using random items as percussion. What started as a slow, weirdly depressing idea on piano (as almost all of my songs do) became a super fun pop record. Each lyric to me is a wink at the rush of young love in a small town. Getting lost on streets with no names, letting yellow lights turn red, purposely taking the Long Way Home, I'll do anything to push the limits of my curfew. Long Way Home is the beginning of a story revealing who I am as a singer and songwriter."

Illuminating her evolution as a dynamic pop force, the upbeat track hinges on a thumping bass-heavy beat and natural acoustic guitar riff. Her dynamic vocals take the spotlight with a traffic-stopping crescendo on the bridge, "Let's take the long way home," as she captures the bliss of a lovestruck couple on a night car ride. Last month, Cartelli shared a snippet of the song with her fans through a post on Tik Tok that has already amassed over 2 million views and counting.

Be on the lookout for the premiere of the official music video very soon.

Right now, Brynn is putting the finishing touches on more music to come in 2021. Stay tuned.

Listen here: