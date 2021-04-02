Bryce Vine Joins Parmalee & Blanco Brown on #1 Country Hit 'Just The Way'

Today, pop/hip-hop maverick Bryce Vine joins platinum-selling country band Parmalee and triple-platinum sensation Blanco Brown on a reimagined pop version of their #1 country smash "Just the Way," which has already amassed more than 160 million streams in the US alone and was just certified Platinum. Co-produced by Andrew Goldstein [blackbear, Maroon 5] and Parmalee producer David Fanning, the new version - which will impact at Top 40 and AAA radio later this month - futher solidifies Bryce's status as an in-demand collaborator across genres, which has already ranged from rap (Wale + YG) to electronic (Cheat Codes), and most recently, indie-pop with new FITZ collaboration "Congratulations," which the two just performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night.

About the collaboration, Bryce explains, "I was psyched to get the call to jump on this already amazing song with Parmalee and Blanco Brown. I've always loved dipping into different genres and styles, so this gave me a great excuse to put my cowboy hat on."

Parmalee's Matt Thomas adds, "'Just the Way' going No. 1 at Country radio and connecting on so many other platforms is amazing - and doing it with a friend like Blanco, even more so. Bryce adds another element to the song, giving it a whole new feel-we're thrilled to have him on it."

Distilling nimble wordplay, hyper-charged hooks, and intimate guitars into genre-less and timeless songcraft, Bryce Vine leaves his stamp on pop music and culture. Since emerging in 2013, the Los Angeles-based multi-platinum singer, songwriter, producer, and guitarist has quietly built a devoted audience with EPs such as Lazy Fair (2014) and Night Circus (2016).

However, he popped off on an international scale with the double-platinum smash "Drew Barrymore." It paved the way for the platinum "La La Land" [feat. YG] and his first full-length in 2019, Carnival. And when the world shut down in 2020, Bryce also looked inward and released the contemplative EP Problems. Along the way, he attracted widespread acclaim from Bustle, Billboard, Teen Vogue, American Songwriter, VIBE, Flaunt and more, with TIME declaring "Bryce Vine is the epitome of low-key cool." In addition to tallying over 1 billion total streams, he delivered a series of unforgettable performances on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, Wendy Williams, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Live with Kelly and Ryan, Good Morning America, and more.

2016 ACM "New Vocal Duo/Group of the Year" nominee Parmalee is one of country music's most successful new acts: the Platinum-selling band of brothers is one of only four groups since 2001 to earn three consecutive Top 10 singles from a debut country album. Since their debut at country radio, Parmalee has earned over 427 million Pandora streams, 253 million on-demand streams, and over 58 million YouTube views. Heralded as "Country Music's Breakout Stars" by MSN Entertainment, Parmalee has supported Brad Paisley and Jake Owen on national tours while finding time to perform on NBC's TODAY show, The Late Late Show, FOX & Friends All American Summer Concert Series, MLB Central's Studio 21, The Queen Latifah Show, and more.

Comprised of brothers Matt and Scott Thomas (lead vocals/guitar and drums, respectively), cousin Barry Knox (bass), and life-long best friend Josh McSwain (guitar), Parmalee continues to show loyalty to their home state of North Carolina with the release "Down Town." The band's PLATINUM-certified current single (with Blanco Brown), "Just the Way" was released in December 2019, and with more than 160 million streams in the US alone, recently went No. 1 at country radio, marking Parmalee's grand return to the top. For more information, visit: http://www.parmalee.com

Blurring the lines between Country and hip-hop music, Blanco Brown makes a southern sound that he proudly calls "TrailerTrap." It's a boundary-breaking, multicolored genre of his very own - which draws upon the rawness and storytelling abilities of his two biggest musical influences, Johnny Cash and Outkast. His debut album, Honeysuckle & Lightning Bugs, shows off the full range of its creator, who juggled multiple roles as the project's songwriter, producer, vocalist, visionary, and multi-instrumentalist (guitar, harmonica, lap steel, spoons, tambourine, to name a few). Since 2014, Blanco has been honing in on his unique sound, which is a mix of countrified influences and street-smart lingo, that balances both the urban and rural settings in which he grew up.

His viral hit "The Git Up" (certified 3x PLATINUM) took the world by storm, claiming the top spot in charts across the global and spawning nearly four billion views across social platforms. It claimed the No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 12 weeks and was the top-selling digital Country song in the US for 13 weeks resulting in Billboard naming him as their No. 1 Top New Country Artist for 2019. The music video, which premiered across CMT, MTV, BET and Nick, earned more than 20 million YouTube views in a month. In addition to being named Billboard's "7 Country Acts to Watch in 2019," the Georgia native is a background singer, artist and Grammy-nominated engineer who has worked with big name talent including Fergie, Childish Gambino, Kane Brown and Chris Brown. The multi-talent's collaboration PLATINUM-certified "Just the Way" with the Platinum-selling band, Parmalee has garnered more than 160 million times in the US alone to become Brown's first No. 1 hit on Country radio. In September 2020 Brown was in a life-threatening accident and has been recovering, leaning on creating music to heal.

Listen here: