Bryan Wayne Brings Awareness to ALS in New Video

Hit singer/songwriter, Bryan Wayne, best known for penning the debut hit single by Tommy Shane Steiner, "What If She's An Angel," has released a heart tugging and emotional behind the music video in support of his fourteen song album, While You Wait.



Bryan Wayne had to quickly learn to live out the lyrics from his single, "Simplify," when he was diagnosed with terminal ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) in 2017 and faced with the possibility of losing his ability to speak or sing, opted to keep a positive outlook and recorded his first ever full-length album, While You Wait dedicated to shed light and increase awareness to ALS. "I wanted to put my own voice on songs I have written, so that my wife and two boys, friends and family and who knows maybe even the world could hear me forever no matter what."



While You Wait is available for streaming and download on all digital music platforms here.



"I have decided that instead of being angry and bitter about my diagnosis, I am going to take this opportunity to remind my friends and family how fleeting life is, and how important it is to appreciate every second," stated Bryan Wayne. He shares inspiration and positive messages online at www.thegoodstuff.org "...a place where people can go when they just need to restore their faith in humanity..."



Bryan still fears what lies ahead, but he's facing it with an omnipresent smile and an unparalleled grace that touches everyone he comes in contact with.



When Bryan began selecting songs from his catalog for his album, While You Wait, he took a different approach than most. He wasn't looking for a three minute up-tempo smash that everyone can party and dance to, although he has those in his catalog. He was looking for songs that connect, songs that would allow him to interact with those who face their own challenges and with those who love a song with a deeper, positive meaning. Mostly, he wanted to provide his family with an eternal piece of his heart, and the sound of his voice.



Bryan Wayne's "What If She's An Angel" (recorded by Tommy Shane Steiner) hit #2 on the charts in 2002, and attained BMI's MILLION AIR status. According to BMI at that time, only 1,500 songs out of more than 4.5 million in their vast catalog have ever achieved that feat. In addition, he had a Top 25 single with Chris Cagle's "Country By The Grace of God" and landed "Kick My Ass" on Big and Rich's triple platinum debut. John Rich also recorded BW's song "Simplify", which he co-wrote with Rich and Big Kenny, for JR's For The Kids cd to raise money for St Jude. Over the years, Wayne has also secured cuts with Clay Walker, Emerson Drive, Rodney Carrington, Jason Blaine, Pear and One More Girl, among others. In 2017, Bryan was diagnosed with ALS- Lou Gehrig's disease. Knowing the disease could rob him of his ability to speak and therefore sing, he hit the studio and recorded 14 of his songs. The album While You Wait is available on all digital retailers. For more information visit his website at bryanwaynemusic.com.



ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. It is terminal. No real treatment. Over time, those affected lose the ability to talk, eat, move and ultimately breathe. Average life expectancy is 2-5 years." For more information on how you can help find a cure for ALS visit http://www.bryanwaynemusic.com/about-als





