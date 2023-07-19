Bruno Major Debuts 'The Show Must Go On'

The song is the final offering from his upcoming album Columbo out this Friday, July 21.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

Bruno Major Debuts 'The Show Must Go On'

Bruno Major unveils his latest single “The Show Must Go On." The song is the final offering from his upcoming album Columbo out this Friday, July 21 via Harbour Artists & Music / AWAL Recordings, presave HERE.

“The Show Must Go On” sets the stage for Columbo. A piano flourish giving way to a clean, snare-less drum pattern and guitar strum that conjures the cozy fireside intimacy of Neil Young’s “Out on the Weekend.” Bruno’s vocal riffs ebb and flow before the song blossoms into a crescendoing chorus that perfectly illuminates the path for the album ahead.

The music video for “The Show Must Go On” aligns with the song’s themes of anxiety and public image. The video follows a protagonist who portrays an enormous smile when out with his friends, but when alone, his sparkle diminishes. With a more-than-ever relatable theme, the music video for “The Show Must Go On” brings Bruno’s innermost thoughts to the surface.

“The Show Must Go On” is the final single from Columbo, following “A Strange Kind Of Beautiful,” “Tell Her,” album title track “Columbo,” and his first new track in three years, “We Were Never Really Friends.”

RIFF Magazine heralds “A Strange Kind Of Beautiful” as “introspective…an intimate song that’s as relaxed as Major has intended his music to be.” UPROXX raves, “‘Tell Her’ maintains the moody, jazz-influenced vibes from the pop tracks dropping lately. Major uses his words as wishes that he hopes an ex would hear, or as he notes, ‘taking the words from the sad songs instead.’”

Clash praises “Columbo,” calling it “a soothing Spring-like hymn reminiscent of Paul Simon… a sun-drenched piece of melodic songwriting, while the video has a special guest star – Bruno’s 1978 Mercedes 380SL.” “We Were Never Really Friends” was released in May to critical acclaim.

Billboard chronicles the track as “... a classic spoil-the-friendship jam that masquerades as a piano ballad before blooming into a lighters-up rock sing-along, complete with a stringy guitar solo.”

On July 21st, Bruno will unveil his newest album Columbo, the highly-anticipated follow up to 2020’s To Let A Good Thing Die. The 12-track body of work weaves the autobiographical with the observational and stretches Bruno’s palette into new forms, yielding the most accomplished and “honest” expression of his music to date.

Marking a triumphant return to the stage after his 2020 tour was canceled due to COVID, Bruno will kick off an expansive headlining tour in Tokyo on August 8th, making his way through major cities in Southeast Asia before heading to Denver, CO to start the North American leg of the tour on September 4th.

Following the 20 date run, he'll begin the European leg of his ambitious journey, in Cologne, Germany on November 8th. The tour will conclude on November 23rd in his hometown of London. See below for the full tour routing.

More to come from Bruno Major in 2023.

UPCOMING HEADLINING TOUR DATES:

August 7 – Tokyo, Japan – WWW X *NEW

August 8 – Tokyo, Japan – WWW X *SOLD OUT

August 10 – Seoul, South Korea – YES24 Live Hall *NEW

August 11 – Seoul, South Korea – YES24 Live Hall *SOLD OUT

August 13 – Bangkok, Thailand – Voice Space

August 15 – Manila, Philippines – New Frontier Theater *VENUE UPGRADE

August 17 – Singapore, Singapore – Capitol Theatre *SOLD OUT

August 19 – Jakarta, Indonesia – GBK Basketball Hall *SOLD OUT

August 20 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – Zepp Kuala Lumpur

August 22 — Shanghai, China — Bandai Namco Dream Hall *NEW

August 24 — Guangzhou, China — Mao Livehouse *NEW

September 4 – Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

September 5 – Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

September 7 – Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom *SOLD OUT

September 8 – Seattle, WA - The Showbox @ The Market

September 9 – Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

September 11 – San Francisco, CA - The Warfield              

September 13 – Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern *NEW

September 14 – Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern *SOLD OUT

September 15 – San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park *SOLD OUT

September 16 – Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren                   

September 18 – Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

September 19 – Austin, TX - Mohawk

September 20 – Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

September 22 – Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

September 23 – Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

September 25 – Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre

September 26 – Toronto, ON - HISTORY *SOLD OUT

September 29 – New York, NY - Terminal 5

September 30 – Boston, MA - Roadrunner

October 1 – Washington, DC - The Howard Theatre         

November 8 – Cologne, DE - CBE

November 9 – Berlin, DE – Kesselhaus

November 11 – Antwerp, BE – Trix

November 12 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg *SOLD OUT

November 14 – Paris, FR – Le Trabendo

November 17 – Glasgow, UK – Saint Luke’s

November 18 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2 *SOLD OUT

November 21 – Dublin, IE – Vicar Street

November 23 – London, UK – O2 Forum Kentish Town *SOLD OUT

photo credit: Neil Krug




