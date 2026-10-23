Bruiser Wolf & Conductor Williams Release 'Ain't Got Time' Single
The single pairs Wolf's distinctive delivery and wordplay with Conductor's recognizable production style.
Bruiser Wolf and producer Conductor Williams have released their new single, 'Ain't Got Time,' now available on all digital streaming platforms.
'Ain't Got Time' brings together two artists with uniquely distinctive sounds. Conductor's production meets Wolf's uncanny delivery, shifting flows and sharp wordplay.
Detroit native Bruiser Wolf is known for uncanny delivery, flows and wordplay that put him in a class by himself. He has collaborated with Danny Brown, Harry Fraud, F1lthy, Payroll Giovanni, Babytron and more. One of hip-hop's most eccentric and exciting voices, Bruiser has emerged as one of hip-hop's most rapidly ascending artists. Known for his off-kilter delivery, inventive storytelling, and singular style, Bruiser has carved out his own lane while representing Detroit's uncompromising creative spirit.
Conductor Williams went from 20 years on the BNSF railway to the biggest stages in music. He has produced records for Drake (four times), Tyler, the Creator, J. Cole, Leon Thomas (three times) and more. His 'Conductor, we have a problem' producer tag has become one of the most recognizable in hip-hop history. He is a favorite among rappers, producers and athletes alike. Everything about Conductor Williams is unconventional, especially for music producers. His daily routine includes waking up at 4am to pray and study religious texts. In a previous life, a real life train engineer, Conductor's ascension has been both organic and blue-collar. A true self-made success story, Conductor has elevated from starving artist to Grammy Award winner and his brand of sonic dissonance has become the preferred sound for the industry's biggest names and celebrated artists.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.