Bruce Hornsby to Perform on Bonnaroo's Virtual Roo-ality Live Stream

Hornsby performs with James Mercer, Rob Moose, and Polo G.

On Sunday, Bruce Hornsby will perform on Bonnaroo's virtual live stream with James Mercer of The Shins, Rob Moose and Polo G. The performance will stream as part of their virtual Roo-ality, a free 3-day broadcast from September 24th - 26th.

Hornsby's performance will be broadcast on Sunday, September 26th at approximately 8:20PM ET. Additional information on how to join the stream can be found at www.Bonnaroo.com.

Earlier this year, Hornsby's latest album, Non-Secure Connection, debuted to widespread critical praise, which included musical contributions from Mercer, Jamila Woods, Vernon Reid, Leon Russell, Justin Vernon, Rob Moose and Hideaki Aomori of yMusic, The Orchestra of St. Hanks (Frost School/Univ. of Miami), Hornsby's longtime band The Noisemakers and more.

Additional information on Non-Secure Connection can be found here: http://sacksco.com/pr/bruce_hornsby.html.

