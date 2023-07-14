Brothers Osborne Announce Self-Titled Fourth Studio Album

GRAMMY-winning duo Brothers Osborne announce the upcoming release of Brothers Osborne, their self-titled fourth studio album, available September 15th via EMI Records Nashville. Brothers Osborne is available for pre-order in all formats here, as the duo share an additional track, “Sun Ain’t Even Gone Down Yet,” available now.

TJ Osborne shares, “we’ve always had a lot of mystery intentionally around the things we have done, but with this album, we decided to be all in. And doing that reminded me of what it was like when I first started playing music, when it was an outlet for my angst or just a way to have fun.”

John adds “since our last record, we’ve been very forthcoming with who we are. By acknowledging TJ’s personal life and my mental-health struggles, we are more ourselves creatively and publicly than we’ve ever been.”

For their self-titled release, the brothers enlisted Mike Elizondo (Sheryl Crow, Turnstile, Dr. Dre, Twenty One Pilots, Lin-Manual Miranda) to produce, entrusting him with curating his own band of studio musicians, including Paul McCartney’s drummer Abe Laboriel Jr. behind the kit. Miranda Lambert provides the LP’s sole guest vocals on “We Ain’t Good at Breaking Up,” after co-writing the song with Brothers Osborne and Jesse Frasure.

The brothers co-wrote every song on the album, including their chart-climbing current single “Nobody’s Nobody,” penned with Elizondo and Kendell Marvel, capturing a message of inclusion and acceptance.

Brothers Osborne will celebrate the release with four newly announced tour dates in October, performing in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and Nashville. The duo shares, “these four shows will be very special and all will be different, showcasing music from our new album, and of course some of your old favorites.”

Tickets for New York and Los Angeles are on sale now here, and tickets for Washington D.C. and Nashville will be available to The Family, the Brothers Osborne fan club, as an exclusive presale on Tuesday, July 18 at 10am local time here. General on-sale will begin on Friday, July 21 at 10am here. Members of The Family Fan Club can unlock exclusive pre-sale access by logging into the official website here.

Fans who are not yet part of the fan club but are interested in gaining access to these benefits are encouraged to join the Family Fan Club.

Brothers Osborne are one of music’s most consistently adventurous bands, a duo connected by not just blood, but also a lifetime of performing together, and a shared working-class upbringing in Deale, Maryland. The reigning CMA and ACM Duo of the Year winners are leaders of a progressive and still classic school of country music, and the faces of the new generation of Nashville.

Anchored by TJ’s baritone and John’s guitar, every one of the album’s 11 tracks are distinctly Brothers Osborne songs – the album is also their most musically diverse yet, along with a new producer’s direction, it features synthesizers, and a piano ballad.

“We are always pushing ourselves, always evolving and not afraid to change,” John says. “But at the end of the day, we are also who we are.”

“This is a defining record at this point in our career, where we needed to put it all on our shoulders,” TJ says. “And we did. Like it was when we were growing up, it’s just John and me.”

Brothers Osborne Tour Dates:

Jul. 14, 2023 - Memphis, TN - Radians Amphitheater

Jul. 15, 2023 - Bentonville, AR - The Momentary

Jul. 21, 2023 - Clear Lake, IA - Surf Ballroom And Museum

July 22, 2023 - Thunder Bay, ON, CA Fort Williams Historical Park

Jul. 27, 2023 - Kansas City, MO - KC Live!

Jul. 28, 2023 - Urbana, IL - Champaign County Fair Association

Jul. 29, 2023 - West Bend, WI - Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center

Aug. 3, 2023 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Expo Complex Plaza

Aug. 4, 2023 - Detroit Lakes, MN - WE Fest

Aug. 5, 2023 - Sioux Falls, SD - Sioux Empire Fair

Aug. 11, 2023 - Columbus, GA - Columbus Civic Center

Aug. 12, 2023 - Charleston, SC - The Riviera Theater

Aug. 18, 2023 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point

Aug. 19, 2023 - Montréal, QC - Lasso 2023

Aug. 24, 2023 - Put In Bay, OH - Bash on the Bay

Sep. 1, 2023 - Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

Sep. 2, 2023 - Snowmass Village, CO - Jazz Aspen Snowmass 2023

Sep. 8, 2023 - Martin, TN - WK&T Amphitheater

Sep. 15, 2023 - Napa, CA - Fortinet Championship

Sep. 22, 2023 - Live Oak, FL - Suwannee River Jam 2023

Sep. 30, 2023 - Minot, ND - Norsk Hostfest

Oct. 5, 2023 - New York, NY - The Rooftop At Pier 17

Oct. 7, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

Oct. 14, 2023 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Oct. 19, 2023 - Fort Worth, TX - Gordy's HWY30 Texas Edition 2023

Oct. 21, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Oct. 22, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

