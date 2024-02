Brother Dege Releases Final Aurora Preview With 'Turn Of The Screw'

Brother Dege, shares a final preview from his forthcoming album, Aurora (March 15, Prophecy Productions) with today's release of "Turn of the Screw" and its accompanying video.

"The idea behind 'Turn of the Screw' is the feeling of the last stop before jumping off a cliff," Dege shares. "It's the decision to do something regardless of whether you know it will end good or bad. It's the intoxicating thrill of taking a chance on something and hoping it all works out for the best."

Dege previously released the songs, and videos, for “Where the Black Flowers Grow,” and "The Devil You Know."

On the themes behind the GRAMMY-award nominee's new album, Dege adds: “It definitely deals with love, psychosis, and the dysfunctions that get repeated within these relationships and patterns of myself. I thought of it as an ouroboros—which is a snake that eats its own tail. In a relationship, you are swallowing your own tail and tail of your partner, because you blame them for some of it too. The Aurora resembles the spectral light of falling in love.”

Aurora is available for pre-order now (http://lnk.spkr.media/aurora), with the collection released as a Gatefold LP on both black vinyl and a limited-edition marbled black and gold vinyl, as well as CD and digital.

After quietly generating tens of millions of streams, earning widespread acclaim, and carving out a corner in pop culture history with a co-sign by none other than Quentin Tarantino, the Louisiana-based guitarist and singer Dege Legg pulls everyone into this lush musical world.

An undercurrent of bluesy distortion tosses and turns in tectonic motion beneath bold hooks as his love for seventies and eighties rock bands funnels into a twisted 21st century take on Southern rock. He emerges out of this smoke with a vision without comparison, bringing grit and gusto in equal measure.

Tour dates:

March 15 Austin, TX SXSW (Atomic Music Group Showcase)

March 16 Austin, TX SXSW (Antone's)

April 12 Lille, FR TBA

April 13 Hastière, FR La Cave

April 14 Paris, FR L'International

April 16 Marseille, FR Molotov

April 17 Lyon, FR Rock N Eat

April 18 Seewen, CH Gaswerk

April 19 Aarau, CH Kiff

April 20 Bologna, IT Freakout Club

April 22 München, DE Kranhalle

April 23 Stuttgart, DE Im Wizemann

April 24 Düsseldorf, DE Zakk

April 25 Frankfurt, DE Brotfabrik

April 26 Erfurt, DE Bandhaus

April 27 Dresden, DE Beatpol

April 28 Hamburg, DE Nochtspeicher

April 29 Berlin, DE Badehaus

Photo credit: Travis Gauthier