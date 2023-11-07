Brother Bird Releases 'Something Better' & Announces 'Another Year' Album

Nashville-based singer-songwriter, brother bird releases “something better” today and announces her full-length album, another year due March 8, 2024, via Easy Does It Records. [Pre-save].

Confessional, with a touch of satire and a drizzle of dissatisfaction, "something better" was written from deep and desolate despair and this song transmuted her grim feelings into creativity. The playful tones and satirical lyrics became her armor, protecting her from the harsh realities of life.

another year is brother bird's most soul-stirring collection yet. The album, co-produced and written by Caroline, while working with producer Owen Lewis, draws from the Cranberries' melodic vibe, the shoegaze influence of Mazzy Star, and the guitar tones of Big Thief. Under the surface lies a common muse: waiting for something to happen.

The songwriting on another year floats through challenging times, struggling with the big questions that face humanity and how we navigate our most intimate relationships on “state of mind,” “ghost,” and “always” whereas “suburbs” veers down a road not taken, while “final scene” creates a love song for the end of the world.

She also includes “famous” which addresses her first taste of success after appearing on national television as a younger artist. “I have around ten versions of this song, it was going to be on my first, self-titled EP from 2018,” she remembers. After multiple rewrites and sessions with different producers, it finally went from the pain-in-the-ass song she couldn't give up on into a bitingly funny commentary on self-doubt and the crippling anxiety that can come packaged with a certain level of fame.

brother bird has a string of shows from November 30 through December 3 on the East Coast in Nashville, Birmingham, and Atlanta on December 2 and 3 with Manchester Orchestra which also includes The Get Up Kids, Matt Maeson, and Tiger Jaw as part of The Stuffing line-up. Tickets are on sale here.

US Dates:

11/30 – Nashville, TN @ The End

12/01 – Birmingham, AL @ The Nick

12/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern* (SOLD OUT)

12/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*

*w/Manchester Orchestra

Photo Credit: Chris Bauer