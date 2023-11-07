Brother Bird Releases 'Something Better' & Announces 'Another Year' Album

Brother Bird announces her full-length album, another year due March 8, 2024.

By: Nov. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 2 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks Photo 3 Taylor Swift Drops '1989 (Taylor's Version)' With Five New Tracks
Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role: 'I Had Power Back Then' Photo 4 Britney Spears Regrets Turning Down CHICAGO Movie Musical Role

Brother Bird Releases 'Something Better' & Announces 'Another Year' Album

Nashville-based singer-songwriter, brother bird releases “something better” today and announces her full-length album, another year due March 8, 2024, via Easy Does It Records. [Pre-save].

Confessional, with a touch of satire and a drizzle of dissatisfaction, "something better" was written from deep and desolate despair and this song transmuted her grim feelings into creativity. The playful tones and satirical lyrics became her armor, protecting her from the harsh realities of life.

another year is brother bird's most soul-stirring collection yet. The album, co-produced and written by Caroline, while working with producer Owen Lewis, draws from the Cranberries' melodic vibe, the shoegaze influence of Mazzy Star, and the guitar tones of Big Thief. Under the surface lies a common muse: waiting for something to happen.

The songwriting on another year floats through challenging times, struggling with the big questions that face humanity and how we navigate our most intimate relationships on “state of mind,” “ghost,” and “always” whereas “suburbs” veers down a road not taken, while “final scene” creates a love song for the end of the world.

She also includes “famous” which addresses her first taste of success after appearing on national television as a younger artist. “I have around ten versions of this song, it was going to be on my first, self-titled EP from 2018,” she remembers. After multiple rewrites and sessions with different producers, it finally went from the pain-in-the-ass song she couldn't give up on into a bitingly funny commentary on self-doubt and the crippling anxiety that can come packaged with a certain level of fame.

brother bird has a string of shows from November 30 through December 3 on the East Coast in Nashville, Birmingham, and Atlanta on December 2 and 3 with Manchester Orchestra which also includes The Get Up Kids, Matt Maeson, and Tiger Jaw as part of The Stuffing line-up. Tickets are on sale here.

US Dates:

11/30 – Nashville, TN @ The End

12/01 – Birmingham, AL @ The Nick

12/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern* (SOLD OUT)

12/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern*

*w/Manchester Orchestra

Photo Credit: Chris Bauer



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Playy Drops Electric Club Anthem Gold On My Lip Photo
Playy Drops Electric Club Anthem 'Gold On My Lip'

Playy is a songwriter and artist who has long been recognized for his talent in creating hits for other artists. He co-wrote and was featured on Ludacris and Nicki Minaj’s hit song “My Chick Bad”. Now he has a video for Gold On My Lip, his newest party anthem.  

2
Video: Charles Wesley Godwin Makes National TV Debut on CBS Photo
Video: Charles Wesley Godwin Makes National TV Debut on CBS

Backed by his band the Allegheny High, Godwin performed three standouts from his Big Loud Records debut Family Ties – the album's title track, lead single “All Again” and a raucous, nearly five-minute take on “Another Leaf” which found Godwin and the Allegheny High giving viewers a taste of their high energy live show.

3
Jazz Foundation of America, 32 Bar Blues & Chiaroscuro Records Set Release Photo
Jazz Foundation of America, 32 Bar Blues & Chiaroscuro Records Set Release

Jazz Foundation of America, 32 Bar Blues & Chiaroscuro Records collaborate on a holiday jazz mix CD and painting project. The CD features 18 rare cuts from a host of players like Junior Mance, Nat Adderley, Gene Bertoncini, Lillette Jenkins, Jay McShann, Steve Allen, Frank Wess, Dorothy Donegan, 32BB Voice of the Art Bill Charlap, and others.

4
Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall to Launch Big Loud Texas Photo
Miranda Lambert & Jon Randall to Launch Big Loud Texas

Longtime friends and creative allies, Lambert and Randall notably collaborated on 2021's GRAMMY-nominated The Marfa Tapes, a raw and intimate recording together with Jack Ingram, with Randall also serving as a producer alongside Lambert and Luke Dick on her critically acclaimed 2022 album, Palomino.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
& JULIET
WICKED
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
SPAMALOT
THE BOOK OF MORMON