Brooklyn's Steve Salett (King of France, Poison Tree) Releases Debut LP

Salett also runs Reservoir Studios in Manhattan and the Saltmines studio complex in DUMBO, Brooklyn, and recently founded his own label, Historical Fiction Records. 

By: Jul. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 3 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 4 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19

Brooklyn's Steve Salett (King of France, Poison Tree) Releases Debut LP

You might not be familiar with Steve Salett, but your favorite artists know him well.

A “musician’s musician,” the New York City singer/songwriter, producer, and musical advisor has led a multifaceted career since the mid-1990s, playing in several bands, performing his own music as The Poison Tree, and forming music collectives that have been a sustaining creative center for many musicians in New York City and beyond.

Salett also runs Reservoir Studios in Manhattan and the Saltmines studio complex in DUMBO, Brooklyn, and recently founded his own label, Historical Fiction Records. 

But he’s never released music under his own name – until now. Released today, July 13, 2023, First Landing is Steve Salett’s long-awaited debut solo album, and one he had to own in every sense of the word.

In celebration, Steve has just released the new video for the track “Pictures on the Table.” He explains: “I have no idea where the “Pictures on the Table” came from— totally improvised. It was written as Josh Kaufman and I recorded it- the song just appeared.

I think we set up a microphone and with no plan or anything previously written just played the song. The vocals, drums and guitar all tracked live on one microphone. And Josh took a pass with the lap steel and bass and within 10 minutes it was written, tracked overdubbed and essentially mixed.  Just one of those lucky moments that you could never capture by trying.”

A confessional, deeply vulnerable, and brutally honest record, First Landing finds Salett picking apart and piecing together the past decade of his life since the sudden and unexpected loss of his wife, Estella, to breast cancer in 2011.

In the years since, Salett’s focus has been raising two young children and working with artists behind-the-scenes – but in 2022, he reemerged with the six-track Estella Jane EP, comprised of recordings he had been sitting on since the mid-2010s.

Whereas that EP was an unflinching distillation of intense grief and loss, First Landing looks to the light as Salett finds himself anew – carrying the weight of his past, while discovering love again in his wife, Dara.

“Music was an outlet that made me feel human; my former life felt erased. Much of making this record was about connecting to the people around me, looking at my baggage and my anxieties, and determining the kind of person I wanted to be. It’s me, trying to figure out how to be happy and engaged, and just letting whatever I wrote inform me. I feel fortunate in the life I was able to rebuild. I met and married Dara, we combined our families, and we’re raising our kids together.”

First Landing is intimate yet kaleidoscopic, with Salett often calling in musicians and producers whom he has worked closely with for years. 

There are tracks that he wrote with his good friend Thomas Bartlett (St. Vincent, Florence & the Machine, Yoko Ono), like “I For One” and “Spun the Wheel. “I loved feeling like I was in this other time and inhabiting a character,” Salett notes. “The music and lyrics all feel circular; it all falls together. I think there’s something true about creating the character.”

There’s the music he made in a shared studio spot with Josh Kaufman (Bonnie Light Horsemen, Bob Weir), like “Skipper on the Reef” and “J’Amore” – songs that have a lighter warmth and immediacy about them. Pianos glow gently around the cinematic "Skipper on the Reef" as a wayward Salett struggles to figure out where his life is headed.

In “J’Amore,” he seems to have found his new home, as he sings a Dylan-esque love song about meeting his wife, Dara. “That’s definitely a more joyful song,” he smiles. “Here I am, this tangled mess trying to get out of my own way and find love.”

Heart-rending at the best of times and gut-wrenching at the worst, First Landing is a no-holds-barred reflection of real life tragedy and its aftermath. Through his own hauntingly beautiful storytelling and richly textured soundscapes, Steve Salett invites listeners into his world.

As Salett’s friend and The Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn describes, “This is the sound of someone moving forward, while still acknowledging the things they have to carry to get there.”

“For better or worse, I had things to share and experiences that were so intense for me,” Salett adds. “If I’m an expert in anything, it would be that. It would be grief.”

He’s been the “musician’s musician” and the “songwriter’s songwriter.” Now making music under his own name, Steve Salett is ready to be the people’s songwriter, conveying raw truths directly to whatever audience needs to hear them.

Photo credit: Allison Michael Orenstein



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
The Connells Release Demo Version of Carry My Picture From Ring Reissue Photo
The Connells Release Demo Version of 'Carry My Picture' From 'Ring' Reissue

Both formats of the album have been newly remastered by Brent Lambert at Carrboro, NC’s The Kitchen, and include 21 bonus tracks, including rare B-sides and 12 previously unreleased demos. Rounding out the packages are new liner notes by the Raleigh-based journalist and author David Menconi, featuring new interviews with the band.

2
Emily Ann Roberts Announces Debut Album Cant Hide Country Photo
Emily Ann Roberts Announces Debut Album 'Can't Hide Country'

Can't Hide Country marks a significant milestone in Emily Ann Roberts' career, solidifying her position as a rising force in country music. This album is a testament to her unwavering dedication to crafting authentic country music similar to what she grew up on back home in East, Tennessee. 

3
Uncle Kracker Announces New Single Reason To Drink Photo
Uncle Kracker Announces New Single 'Reason To Drink'

From time-to-time life puts us in a position where we need a reason to drink, and the multi-genre and multi-platinum hitmaker, Uncle Kracker, has a few you can lean on. The forthcoming “Reason To Drink,” penned by Matthew Shafer (Uncle Kracker), Blair Daly and Troy Verges, is a thirst quencher out just in time for the heat of summer. 

4
Laura Misch Shares New Single Hide To Seek Photo
Laura Misch Shares New Single 'Hide To Seek'

An enchanting journey through London’s wild edgelands, the LP is an ode care, connection and listening to the natural world. ‘Sample The Sky’ responds to nature's patterns through organic electronic productions, embodied lyrics, wind inspired saxophone, singing and synthesis all woven into intricately crafted left-field pop songs. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

SEVENTEEN Announces Japanese 'BEST OF' AlbumSEVENTEEN Announces Japanese 'BEST OF' Album
Troye Sivan to Release New Album in October; Drops 'RUSH' SingleTroye Sivan to Release New Album in October; Drops 'RUSH' Single
Video: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season Three Trailer With Corbin Bleu, Julia Lester & MoreVideo: Watch the HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES Season Three Trailer With Corbin Bleu, Julia Lester & More
Vakili Band Launches Album Pre-order With New Single 'To the Park'Vakili Band Launches Album Pre-order With New Single 'To the Park'

Videos

Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
WICKED
PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
CAMELOT