Brooklyn's Crumb Shares Video for 'M.R.'

Today, Brooklyn, NY's Crumb have shared a video for "M.R.", the latest from their critically acclaimed debut album, Jinx.

The video features David Patrick Kelly (Twin Peaks, The Warriors, John Wick) reprising his role of the woodsman character from the band's previously released "Nina" video. The video also marks Crumb's fourth collaboration with director Haoyan of America.

Additionally, Crumb are kicking off their North American tour later this month. The band has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from each ticket sold will go to Partners In Health and their work saving lives, revitalizing communities, and transforming global health, and to the Florence Project and their work providing direct legal and social services for detained adults and children under threat of deportation. All dates below.

TOUR DATES:

9/16 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

9/17 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace *

9/19 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda *

9/20 - Houston, TX @ Satellite *

9/21 - Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

9/23 - Denver, CO @ Ogden *

9/25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex *

9/26 - Boise, ID @ Shredder *

9/28 - Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club *

9/29 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

10/1 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

10/4 - San Francisco, CA @ Slims *

10/5 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall *

10/6 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn *

10/8 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House *

10/9 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey *

10/10 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box *

10/11-13 - Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze

10/26 - CDMX, Mexico @ Festival Hipnosis

10/31 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *

11/1 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

11/2 - Montreal, QC @ L'Astral *

11/3 - Toronto, ON @ Mod Club *

11/5 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic *

11/6 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

11/7 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater *

11/8 - Grinnell, IA @ Grinnell College *

11/10 - St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall *

11/11 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East *

11/12 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

11/14 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

11/15 - Athens, GA @ 40 Watt *

11/16 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle *

11/17 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Cats Cradle *

11/18 - Richmond, VA @ Broadberry *

11/20 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

11/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

11/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

12/4 - London, UK @ The Dome

* w/ Divino Niño & Shormey

Photo Credit: Shan Khan





