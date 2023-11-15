Brooklyn Basement Records Relaunches as Brooklyn Basement & Announces Three Separate Divisions

Brooklyn Basement Records, located in Brooklyn, NY, and Nashville, TN, has officially relaunched as Brooklyn Basement.

The company was founded in 2015 in a basement apartment in Brooklyn, NY by music manager Blair Clark and now platinum recording artist Ron Pope as an indie record label, and expanded in 2018 to offer creative/artist services.

Now, Brooklyn Basement, continually dedicated to helping creatives redefine success in the music industry, will comprise three divisions: Brooklyn Basement Management, Brooklyn Basement Records, and Brooklyn Basement & Co - the latter being the relaunched artist services division. Blair Clark will oversee all three divisions and is thrilled to announce that Nashville-based publicist Susan Hamilton will be heading up Publicity and New Business for Brooklyn Basement & Co. Grey Gordon, Brooklyn Basement's Director of Creative & Digital, will lead the Brooklyn office.

Brooklyn Basement CEO Blair Clark took a circuitous route to her career in music. While maintaining a full-time position in advertising, she began managing Ron Pope on the side, shaping his career as it began to take off. She slowly took on a larger, more central role in Pope's project - helping with everything from merchandising and website design to fan engagement initiatives and album production. Proving herself to be an invaluable asset, Clark quit her job in advertising to manage Pope full-time in 2012.

“Watching Brooklyn Basement evolve into what it is today has truly been magic - Ron and I legitimately started Brooklyn Basement Records in a basement in Brooklyn,” says Clark. “I moved to Nashville eight years ago and have been so inspired by like-minded companies in the community - there's a kinship and a scrappy attitude here that keeps me on my toes and pushes me forward. I started in the business as an independent artist manager and I continue to approach every project with that same DIY mentality,” she adds.

“I've seen a paradigm shift in the industry lately and recognize that artists need options - and that's what these three divisions deliver.” The Brooklyn Basement Management Division includes internationally-touring artists Ron Pope (Brooklyn Basement Records), Miko Marks (Redtone Records), and Emily Scott Robinson (Oh Boy Records), and with the launch, will announce the signing of Brandy Zdan to the management division who will be working with Clark and Nashville-based day-to-day manager Gracie Moore. Zdan is an up-and-coming producer and Juno Award-nominated artist who is part of a new class of non-country and Americana acts out of Nashville.

Brooklyn Basement & Co, whose roster includes Jolie Holland, Ron Pope, Miko Marks, Melissa Carper, Thunderstorm Artis, Kyshona, and more, along with nonprofits like Girls Write Nashville and Your Song, will support albums for artists like Robby Hecht, Crow and Gazelle (the new project of Red Dirt pioneer and Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame inductee Mike McClure), and others in 2024.

Brooklyn Basement & Co will also be the official distribution and marketing partner for Redtone Records (Miko Marks, Effie Zilch).

Brooklyn Basement is a modern music company dedicated to empowering artists through personalized, global strategies while prioritizing fostering independence and preserving artists' ownership of their creations. With extensive experience in press, management, touring, branding, release strategies, and more, they collaborate closely with their artist partners, providing hands-on support to cultivate sustainable careers while championing their unique creative visions.