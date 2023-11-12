Brooklyn Artist Otracami Shares New LP 'TOUCHING THE STOVE COIL'

Some memories burn a hot and brilliant red: moments of great consequence kept alive in a dangerous glow that tempts our inevitable touch. Camila Ortiz of the New York-based Otracami reaches for these moments in her debut full-length touching the stove coil, a beautiful, visceral journey that traverses her teenage-hood with a keen eye.

Watch the music video for the single 'Fold' below!

Within the record, Ortiz examines her past through the lens of her present, which at times feels uncannily close to where she stood nearly a decade earlier, driving around in cars, circling unhealthy relationships, grappling with selfhood.

