Bronx Drill Phenom Sha Ek Pours Out New Single 'Bitches N Bottles'

“Bitches n Bottles” notably arrived on the heels of “Enough is Enough.”

By: Feb. 09, 2024

Showing no signs of stopping or slowing down, rising Bronx drill star Sha EK (pronounced Sha-Eee-Kay) unleashes a hard-hitting and hypnotic new single entitled “Bitches n Bottles” out now.

From the jump, the ferocity of Sha EK's flow simply never relents. The frenetic beat picks up the pace fueled by the thump of 808s and a gritty bassline. He pulls everyone into the underground with braggadocios bars as he sets the scene, “Bitches and bottles when we in the spot, bro told me pass her the hookah.” His signature delivery anchors the groove, and he spits without apology once again.

“Bitches n Bottles” notably arrived on the heels of “Enough is Enough.” The latter has just begun to pick up steam at DSPs. Additionally, it claimed coveted real estate on playlists such as “New Joints,” “Most Necessary,” “State of Mind,” and more.

However, there's a whole lot more heat in the chamber from the buzzing rap phenom…

It's clear that Sha EK isn't resting on his laurels in 2024. It follows the release of "OYK," a pulsing track that combines club percussion with the scabrous intensity of the drill scene. Of course, that single was preceded by "Back Out" and the gritty "Recognition," which dropped in December. It was preceded by the fiery "Gun For Gun" and "EBK." Before that, Sha EK dropped the explosive "Last One Left," which Billboard selected as one of its "R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week." 

ABOUT SHA EK:

Sha EK is at the forefront of a new wave of urgent, militant, and captivating street rap: Bronx drill. His booming, serrated rasp overflows with the aggression and emotion required to tear through the most thunderous and frenetic drill beats. On energetic, war-ready singles like the smash “D&D,” the South Bronx native brings you to the trenches, moving at breakneck speed through places where shots could ring out at any moment.

Born Chalim Perry to Honduran parents, Sha EK spent much of his upbringing observing the harsh realities of the Melrose section of the South Bronx. At 15, he survived a gunshot wound while walking in his neighborhood, which prompted him to record the vivid and visceral drill we hear today. Local support mounted with each single he released, but Sha Ek broke beyond his neighborhood with 2020's “D&D.”

With over 5.2M views on YouTube alone, “D&D” has become a Bronx drill anthem that proves the subgenre has the potential to reach well beyond the five boroughs. Now that he's signed to Warner Records, Sha EK's working tirelessly on his debut project. He believes what comes next will advance the sound of Bronx drill while showcasing his own stylistic and melodic capabilities.

His intensity remains, but these days he's also recording soulful tracks that capture his pain and will surely echo out into the listening world. No matter how far his music reaches, every win is a victory for his city, his neighborhood, and his family.



