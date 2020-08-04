Broken Hands Share New Song 'Run Away'

Their second album Split in Two is out this Friday, August 7th!

Ahead of the release of their second album Split in Two this Friday the 7th August, British rock band Broken Hands have shared the new track 'Run Away', which you can listen to below!



The track is an indie anthem with pop sensibilities rich for arenas and small venues alike taking influence from the era of brit rock heroes such as Oasis and The Verve.



Lead singer Dale Norton comments "'Run Away' is the song that we stretch out live the most, the end of the track gets really ambient but has an Americana vibe somehow! This is the perfect recipe for a long wig-out.



"It's one of a few tracks that was affected by our touring in the US last year. It wasn't written with that in mind but sonically we must have soaked something up."



It follows the previously shared guitar fuelled 'For The Night', which is a heartfelt ballad of stadium-sized proportions demonstrating a different side to the acclaimed Kent rock band.



Split In Two has been produced by Julian Emery (Nothing But Thieves, Lissie) and mixed by Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood, Ghost) and will be released via SO Recordings.



It has been inspired by the band's successful yet gruelling life on the road, particularly in the US, which has seen them play arenas across North America, but also the challenges the band has faced within the industry.



The band's live dynamics and sonic blend of rock, indie and Americana-esque moments has been captured throughout Split In Two. The previously shared opener 'Can You Feel It', introduces the new record with a slick grungy groove and swagger, while the singles 'Friends House' and 'Wrong Track' offer a further taste of the dramatic fuzzy anthems and razor-sharp lyricism to be found on the album.



Split In Two will be released on all DSPs, CD and vinyl on August 7th via SO Recordings. Fans who pre-order the album will be granted access to an exclusive live stream performance where the band will play the new album in it's entirety the day before release.



Of the upcoming performance, Norton comments, ''This live show experience is something we've wanted to have a crack at for ages! It will take place in our hometown Faversham at the independent 'Arden Theatre'. We are filming it in collaboration with our good friend Chris Wade (DogBrain Video Productions). We really want this to be a HD peek of the band playing new material for the first time, and to be honest we won't ever play this album in its entirety again!''



Tickets for the live stream are also available via Dice here.

