Broadway Performer Jerusha Cavazos & Devin Lewis Release New Single 'MEDIOCRITY'

Jerusha Cavazos and Devin Lewis have joined forces to deliver an electrifying anthem that dives deep into the battle against the fear of being deemed "average” in their latest single, “MEDIOCRITY”.

Jerusha released her debut single, "Aquafina,” produced by Mike Woods and Boston of Rice N' Peas (Queen Najia, BAZZI, Ari Lennox) during the pandemic and her last release, “Monopoly,” was highlighted in Spotify's Fresh Finds & Pop Fresh Finds..

In parallel, Devin Lewis, celebrated for his exhilarating dance adaptations of hit musical numbers like "Ready to Be Loved" (Edges: A Song Cycle) and "I Am What I Am" (La Cage aux Folles), has built a reputation as a musical virtuoso.

Together, "MEDIOCRITY" is their third collaboration. This powerful track delves into the societal pressure to specialize and excel in a single field, encouraging those who embrace multiple skills to find solace in their unique journey. The song offers an anthemic celebration of self-delusion, inviting listeners to rise above the fear of being labeled "average" in a capitalist society that often prioritizes narrow expertise.

"MEDIOCRITY" was mixed and mastered by Grammy-winning Jon Rezin (One Direction, Abigail Barlow, Prince Royce).

The song also features additional lyrics by Nick Sanza, which add an extra layer of depth to the already emotionally charged composition.

To visually capture the essence of "MEDIOCRITY,” Jerusha and Devin Lewis teamed up with the talented actor and photographer Drew Elhamalawy. Additionally, designer Tony Pracek lent his artistic expertise to create captivating cover art that perfectly encapsulates the song's spirit.

"Mediocrity" is now available for streaming on all major platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and more.