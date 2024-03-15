British Popstar Caity Baser Releases Her Debut Mixtape 'Still Learning'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Caity Baser releases the much-anticipated 13-track mixtape Still Learning today via Capitol Records/EMI Records. Still Learning features her previous single "X&Y", "I'm A Problem" you can watch the music video, and her brand new single "Oh Well". Containing an array of styles, moods, and sounds this mixtape is entirely the spirit of Caity Baser.

Of the release of the Still Learning mixtape, Caity says: “She's out! Stream her, buy her, love her! I have put every single last piece of me into this mixtape and it all came straight from the heart - so you better love it as much as I do hehe! It's got love, passion, hate, anger, confusion, jokes, chaos, nonsense: it's all of me, all in one place. And ‘Oh Well' probably sums up the whole mixtape the best: everything's fed but it's ok - sometimes you just got to say: oh well!”

Since the announcement of the Still Learning mixtape, Caity was nominated for the 2024 BRIT Rising Star Award and selected as one of The BBC's coveted Sound Of 2024 artists - a whirlwind few months of success for the 21-year, Southampton-born singer, songwriter and popstar.

About Caity Baser:

Caity Baser is one of the UK's most prominent and distinctive new talents in pop music today. Nominated at this year's BRITs for their Rising Star award. At only 21 years old, Caity gained her initial success during lockdown from an improvised song called "Average Student." When she posted the song online, "Average Student" gained tons of traction and became a rollercoaster journey of success taking her to perform for thousands of fans who scream back every lyric to every song.

Caity was recently the cover star of NME, who have declared her “pop's wittiest new songwriter” and Rolling Stone UK hailed her "Gen Z's new favorite pop star". Music tastemaker magazine DIY dubbed Caity "a leading voice for a new wave of artists" in their 4.5-star review of the mixtape, whilst Dork said “[Still Learning] makes for a chaotic, dramatic, but utterly brilliant ride - Caity Baser is going to be one hell of a pop star".