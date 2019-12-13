British Pop Artist JASH to Release 'Us Together' Single to Benefit UK Dog Rescue

Soulful British pop singer JASH has announced his new single 'Us Together', a heartfelt and inspirational ballad about unconditional love, which serves a dual purpose, apart from just pleasing music lovers. All proceeds from the sale of this single will be donated to AADR (Abandoned and Alone Dog Rescue), a UK charity that helps abandoned and neglected dogs.



'Us Together' follows on the trail of three other 2019 singles: 'What You Want', 'Obsession', and 'It's You', which featured in playlists in 4500 different UK stores. These were preceded by singles 'When Hearts Collide' with LA-based singer Mallory Hunter and 'Tell Me'.



"Growing up was not always easy. I found music helped me through the struggles and took me to a happier place. I have always believed in trying to make a difference in the world. This is something I am passionate about and love to do," says JASH.



"This charity single is intended to raise money for AADR (Abandoned and Alone Dog Rescue). I really love animals and have 2 huskies of my own. This cause means a lot to me."



JASH has been creating a buzz since releasing his debut single 'Summer Time Love' in 2016, which garnered significant national radio play and support from BBC radio outlets. On this strength, he then released his 'Parachute' single via a Sony sub-label in Dubai, followed by the 'Never Ending Night' EP.



2017 brought the 'Now You're Gone' maxi-single, produced by Empty Pockets (The Chainsmokers, James Arthurs, The Vamps), bringing continued BBC support. Bolstered by a Tom Ferry Remix, this climbed the Office Commercial Club Charts for several weeks before breaking into the top 10 and reaching number 7 (according to Music Weekly).



No stranger to charitable causes and advocacy work, JASH donated all proceeds from that single to aid those affected by the Manchester Terror Attacks. He also recently toured the UK, performing and speaking to youth about online safety, peer pressure and cyber bullying in dozens of schools across the nation.



AADR (Abandoned and Alone Dog Rescue) is dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming abused, abandoned and unwanted dogs, ensuring they go to the right forever home. With a focus on saving 'pound dogs', after their term in council pounds is up.



As of December 20, 'Us Together' will be available across digital stores such as Apple Music and streaming platforms such as Spotify. It can also be pre-saved in advance.





