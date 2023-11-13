British-American Acid Blues Band Bees Deluxe Release New Album 'Hallucinate'

British-American acid blues band Bees Deluxe releases new album, "Hallucinate"

Nov. 13, 2023

Hallucinate is the new, all-original album by Bees Deluxe. Recorded between tour dates after the past twelve months and produced by Joe Egan, the album celebrates the band's distinct perspective on on what they call "acid blues."

Hallucinate is a collection of contemporary tales about aliens, gasoline, French bread, guitars, gambling, and asteroids, and features the angular guitar pyrotechnics of the British bandleader Conrad Warre, the harmonica laments of keyboard player Carol Band and a slew of Boston-based friends and musicians who were coerced into adding their voice and their instruments to the tracks on the album.

While respecting the traditional aspects of the Chicago analog blues in the 60s, Bees Deluxe tread where the other blues musicians fear to go. Lyrically and melodically the band stretches the edges of their compositions, instruments and voices into the uncharted wilds of the musical world. -

Hallucinate is available for streaming and downloading at Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, ITunes, Deezer, Bandcamp and and nearly everywhere. Bees Deluxe music can be purchased from the band's website: www.beesdeluxe.com

About Bees Deluxe  

Bees Deluxe, a British-American acid blues band, bend the genre by infusing elements of jazz, funk, psychedelia and rock. The result is a sound that's clearly distinctive, highly musical, and infused with a bit of insanity. On Hallucinate, Bees Deluxe continue to push the limits of the blues and color outside the lines of convention. Musicians who contributed to this album are:

Catch Bees Deluxe In Concert In A Town Near You

November 16 (Thur)  STITCH BAR & BLUES - New York NY

November 17 (Fri) -   JAMEY'S HOUSE OF MUSIC - Lansdowne PA

November 18 (Sat) -  CITY MARKET - - - - Boston MA

November 25 (Sat) -  THE TREE HOUSE - -   Charlton MA

December 2 (Sat) - - STARK BREWERY - - - Manchester NH

December 8 (Fri) - -  LIZZIE ROSE MUSIC ROOM - Tuckerton NJ

December 16 (Sat) - -  EXHIBIT 'A' BREWERY - - Framingham MA

December 20 (Wed) -    THE BULL RUN - -  Shirley MA

December 22 (Fri) - -   VINCENT'S - - - - Worchester MA

January 13 (Sat) -   BLACK EYED SALLY'S - - Hartford CT



