Brina Kay Releases New Single 'Rather Hurt You Now' (Feat. Justin Love)

"'Rather Hurt You Now' is about choosing to face an uncomfortable conversation with a friend who likes you rather than string their heart along.

Mar. 24, 2023  

Country-pop artist Brina Kay has released new single "Rather Hurt You Now" (feat. Justin Love). The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

You can listen to the single here.

"'Rather Hurt You Now' is about choosing to face an uncomfortable conversation with a friend who likes you rather than string their heart along. Having been strung along before, I always try to lead with respect first and tell people the truth, even when it's inconvenient. It's better to be upfront with people about these things so that they don't waste their time and energy on something that will never be. Instead, they can use that time to go out there and find a reciprocated love they deserve." - Brina Kay

"Rather Hurt You Now" begins with a sweet southern rock guitar, as Brina Kay opens up about her non-reciprocal feelings. As the chorus starts, we know that this will be emotional. Brina knows this person feels something and she doesn't - so why continue to lead them on and hurt them, when she could make the decision ahead of time? "Rather Hurt You Now" is all about facing that difficult conversation that you just have to have.

Brina Kay's velvety voice vocalizes, "Fight or flight in my mind, I know it's time to face it/There's a clear line between wrong and right, so please don't complicate it/I know that you think it's worth the risk, but I know what the outcome is." The twangy guitar and classic booming country toms create a sonic landscape that perfectly matches the track's mood.

RATHER HURT YOU NOW

Written by Brina Kay and Justin Love
Production by Tommy Anderson

Country-pop artist Brina Kay is fearless, accomplished, and ready to take on her next chapter as a flourishing singer-songwriter in Nashville.

With influences such as Natalie Maines of The Chicks, Kacey Musgraves, and Taylor Swift, Brina Kay's music is empowering and thoughtful, with lyrics that will move you and make you reflect. Her fusion of pop, country, and even dramatic musical theater stylization makes Brina stand out as an artist in the vast genre that is country music.

Brina got her start in entertainment growing up in Illinois, where she learned to play the violin. She then went on to pursue her education at The University of Nebraska Lincoln, where she collaborated with bands and found her true love for the arts through literature and music.

"I have always thought that music is what we turn to when words fail. I feel like it is something innately human, something that we've done across cultures for thousands of years. It brings people together, it helps people feel less alone, it's something we turn to at the height of our happiness and the pit of our despair. I want to be a part of helping people feel that." - Brina Kay

Kay's first release out of Nashville, "Horizon" charted on the highly acclaimed She Wolf Radio, which has featured rising country stars such as Tiera and Lainey Wilson. Kay's next two singles followed the same success, with "Heat of the Moment" reaching number eight and "Into the Sun" reaching number one. Brina has been featured in numerous publications and news outlets, including Chicago's Daily Herald and WGN News. Her music has regularly featured on iHeartRadio country station Chicago's Big 95.5.

Kay was voted 4th place for Artist of the Year (alongside Gabby Barrett and Miranda Lambert) and 2nd place (to Kelsea Ballerini) for Music Video of the Year in The Women of Country's Best of 2020 Awards.

Brina Kay will be releasing her debut EP this spring, 'Dandelion,' with "Rather Hurt You Now" (feat. Justin Love) as the first single.



Baby Tate & Saweetie Release Remix of Hey, Mickey! Photo
Baby Tate & Saweetie Release Remix of 'Hey, Mickey!'
Atlanta breakout Baby Tate joins forces with Grammy®-nominated hitmaker Saweetie for the remix of “Hey, Mickey!” — a scorching interpolation of Toni Basil’s seminal 1981 hit. Fierce, empowering, and utterly addictive, the collaboration showcases the rappers' undeniable chemistry and knack for memorable wordplay. 
Max Drazen Shares Romantic New Single Five Three Photo
Max Drazen Shares Romantic New Single 'Five Three'
Max Drazen’s first single of 2023 – “Five Three,” a glorious celebration of the uplifting power of love - is out now. Rence, an artist/producer/songwriter who, like Drazen, has gained a reputation as a “genre disruptor,” produced the track. Drazen wrote “Five Three” with Rence, co-producer Alex Bilo and Andrew Stoelzing.
CB30 Releases New Track Someone Elses Summer Photo
CB30 Releases New Track Someone Else's Summer
Buena Vista Records’ emerging duo CB30 are sharing a brand-new track, “Someone Else’s Summer.' Piano, guitars, and the pair’s vocal harmonies combine on the song to paint a nostalgic picture of a summer love that ended too soon. “Someone Else’s Summer” is written by Ben Williams, Colin Healy and Patrick Murphy, and produced by Paul DiGiovanni.
Amy Manford to Join Andrea Bocelli for U.S. 2023 May tour Photo
Amy Manford to Join Andrea Bocelli for U.S. 2023 May tour
Best known globally for her captivating portrayal of Christine Daaé in The Phantom of the Opera both on the West End and in Athens, Greece. Amy is no stranger to performing with Bocelli, having joined him for his Australian tour in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne last year.

