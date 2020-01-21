Bright Eyes Return, Sign To Dead Oceans & Announce Tour Dates

Bright Eyes are back. After a 9 year hiatus, Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott, have re-grouped to record and tour in 2020. The beloved band, whose previous nine albums are some of the most lauded and influential records of a generation, last released a new LP, The People's Key, in 2011 followed by a remastered box set collection of their work in 2016. But, in 2019, the acclaimed trio returned to the studio to quietly begin work on new material.

Late 2019 marked their signing to esteemed indie Dead Oceans. ​On adding Bright Eyes to their already formidable roster of artists, Dead Oceans co-founder Phil Waldorf says: "​Bright Eyes is not just a formative artist for me personally, but for countless people who work at Dead Oceans. To get to work with a band that is part of our own origin stories in falling in love with music is the rarest of privileges. We are thrilled to be part of another great chapter in Bright Eyes enduring legacy."

Mar 23 Tokyo, Japan Liquidroom

May 21 Los Angeles, CA Palladium #

May 22 Los Angeles, CA Palladium

Jun 20 Queens, NY Forest Hills Stadium +

Sep 3-6 Salisbury, UK End Of The Road Festival

# Lavender Diamond supports

+ Japanese Breakfast and Lucy Dacus support

Photo credit: Shawn Brackbill





