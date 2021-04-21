Brianna Perry Shares Firethrowing Video for 'Fied Up' Single

BET Award nominated rapper Brianna Perry shares the video for single, "Fied Up" today. Perry wields a flamethrower and wears outfits that can only be described as "camp." The song is meant to be blasted with the windows rolled down - enjoy/share at full volume.

The single comes from her upcoming album, Boss Bitch Boulevard out May 28 via Equity Distribution. The 10-track LP struts through Perry's figurative boulevard with blunt and gritty rhymes that epitomize female empowerment. Perry doesn't shy away from expressing her power to its fullest extent on this album.

Speaking to the album, Perry said, "'Boss Bitch Boulevard' is queen music. For the bold, the unapologetic and to remind yourself that you are That Bitch! I'd like to empower and inspire strong women and encourage others to be strong, and, to be the voice for young women who know who they are and what they want."

Brianna Perry was the youngest act signed to Missy Elliott's label The Goldmind Inc. She made her debut appearance on Trina's Diamond Princess album on the track "Kandi" and has been affiliated with Missy Elliott, Rick Ross, Trickdaddy and Flo-Rida earning her notoriety in the game. She was later signed onto the Independent label, Poe Boy Music Group who put her on worldwide tours and gave her the opportunity to share stages with big names.

Brianna Perry went on to release several mixtapes such as Face Off and Symphony No.#9 that earned Perry the title of the hottest young rapper and gained her street credibility, as well as landed her a deal with Atlantic Records. With tremendous success throughout her career she was nominated for Best Female Hiphop Artist at the BET Awards in 2012. Perry proved her acting chops by starring in the hit reality series on Oxygen's SisterHood of Hiphop as a regular cast member and later put out her first debut album in 2018 Fortune Cookie which showed her growth and diversity as a growing female artist. Perry has worked with Future, Teyana Taylor, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, Victoria Monet, Pusha T, Offset, Stacey Barthe, SWV, Trey Songz and more.

