Brian Falduto Releases New Single 'Just A Phase'

Country artist Brian Falduto releases emotional new single "Just A Phase." The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

Brian says, “‘Just a Phase' is actually one of the first songs I'd ever written but struggled with getting the production just right. Now with Brooklyn producer Brett Castro, it feels fully realized. The song is about my first love--a college boyfriend who I came out of the closet with.

The way he responded to our relationship ending felt invalidating to how I experienced it emotionally. I even began questioning the queer awakening we shared because of his gaslighting behavior afterward. The track still captures the 2000s country elements of my debut album Gay Country that I loved, while giving it some modern touches.”

Brian also chose to release “Just a Phase” ahead of Halloween weekend's full moon as the song contains moon imagery with lyrics like, "You know the moon never actually changes, we just take what we can see and we call it phases."

Brian is currently working on new music in Nashville and New York, and says “Just a Phase” is indicative of where he wants to go next as a storyteller. He adds, “Gay Country was me trying to tie two things together that I was told couldn't go together: being gay and loving country music. Now that I made that statement with that record, I'm looking to show what else I can do. I think this song not only shows me in a different light stylistically, but it also showcases my vocal capabilities in new ways that I'm excited about.”

Named “one of the 20 most influential, outspoken, and optimistic individuals on the planet” by PrideLife Magazine, Brian Falduto came into prominence after playing the role of Billy in School of Rock. His participation in the film had a major impact on his coming of age having been so publicly visible as different but yet too young to come to terms with his sexuality. “My story is one of what happens when we try to label something we don't understand in order to avoid our own discomfort,” says Brian, a now-out-and-proud LGBTQ advocate.

In March 2023, Brian released his debut album Gay Country, featuring the viral lead single, "Same Old Country Love Song”, which made its radio premiere on New York's country station 94.7FM. The song also received TikTok support from School of Rock co-star Jack Black and influencer Tate Hoskins, and the dazzling queer music video is filled with references to Brian's country queen influences like Shania Twain, Faith Hill, Carrie Underwood and more.

The album was featured in People Magazine, Billboard, iHeart, Queerty, Out Traveler, Instinct Magazine and more, while Apple Music Radio chose the album track, “When Your Home Don't Feel Like Home” as their Proud Pick in May. He kicked off the album release with a headlining show at NYC's City Winery and toured Pride festivals across the U.S. including West Hartford Pride, Sacramento Pride, and Queerchella (Long Island).