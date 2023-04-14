Brian Dunne Drops New Album 'Loser On The Ropes'

Brian Dunne releases his anticipated new album Loser On The Ropes, marking his label debut via Kill Rock Stars. Dunne will celebrate with a special New York album release show tonight at Mercury Lounge, before embarking on a spring tour with stops in Chicago, Philadelphia, Nashville and more.

Loser On The Ropes explores defeat and denial, fortune and faith, shame and redemption, all set against the backdrop of a world run by blowhards and bullsters who manage to perpetually skate by without cost or consequence. The songs are lean and gritty, cutting straight to the heart of things with Dunne's raw, understated poeticism, but rather than getting lost in the darkness of it all, Loser On The Ropes emerges as something much more resilient and exhilarating.

The album has garnered widespread acclaim from press including Pitchfork, BrooklynVegan, Atwood Magazine, Music Connection and more. Earlier this month, Dunne made his national television debut on CBS Saturday Morning, performing three singles from the album including "Sometime After This," "It's A Miracle" and "Bad Luck."

Operating with a DIY-ethos, Dunne has previously released a trio of widely respected albums, shared bills with everyone from Cat Power to Caroline Rose, and in 2021 landed an unexpected hit in the Netherlands when his standalone single "New Tattoo" reached #2 on the Spotify Viral 50 and led to him performing to an audience of 17,000 at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome. In 2022, he launched the indie-folk-rock group Fantastic Cat with fellow singer/songwriters Anthony D'Amato, Don DiLego and Mike Montali and released the celebrated debut album The Very Best Of Fantastic Cat.

Brian Dunne 2023 Tour Dates:

April 14 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

April 15 - Northampton, MA @ Parlor Room

April 22 - Exeter, NH @ Word Barn

April 23 - Boston, MA @ Passim

May 4 - Lake Orion, MI @ 20 Front St

May 5 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

May 6 - Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo Back Room

May 7 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

May 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ MilkBoy

May 12 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Transparent Clinch

May 17 - Charlotte, NC @ Evening Muse

May 18 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement

May 20 - Clearwater, FL @ Wiley's

May 21 - Decatur, GA @ Eddie's Attic

May 24 - Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java