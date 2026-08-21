Brian Aneurysm to Release AMPLIFIED LP Reissue via Iron Box Music

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Brian Aneurysm's album AMPLIFIED is available as a digital release for the first time in over two decades, fully re-mastered, plus remixes and bonus tracks.

Twenty-three years after Sub Static pressed it to two slabs of wax, AMPLIFIED comes back with the gain turned up. Leading the reissue is a fresh remix package: B-Pushr, the name Bernhard Pucher works under today, returns to his own source material with the perspective of two decades, rewiring elements from every song into a Frankenstein monster. Miss MJ, one of the brightest signals in the current techno crop, mashes up 'Amplified' and '14 Fingers' and takes them straight to the floor: harder edges, tighter headroom, no apologies. Syrte, the IDM veteran, does the opposite and pulls 'Can't You See' apart into resonance and residue, finding the tune hiding in the room tone.

Behind them sits the album itself. Seven tracks released in 2003 into the moment when Cologne minimal was quietly rewriting what a techno album could sound like. Original stock has continued to spin on turntables, in wantlists and in secondhand bins.

Now remastered from the original WAVs, AMPLIFIED arrives on digital platforms for the first time. The full 2003 album plus three remixes that treat it as a live wire rather than a museum piece. Written and produced by Bernhard Pucher. Remixes by Miss MJ and Stefan Weise (Syrte).

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