Brett Young Releases ME HOLDIN' ON, New Single
The new single follows Young's celebration of his self-titled debut's 10-year anniversary.
From an empty soda bottle marked by a lipstick stain to a hair tie forgotten in the cupholder, the little things left behind in the truck become bittersweet reminders of a love that's gone, but not quite forgotten. Proving that moving on is easier said than done, DIAMOND-certified country hitmaker Brett Young turns the remnants of a past romance into an infectious, uptempo earworm with 'Me Holdin' On,' available everywhere now via Blue Highway Records. Pairing tender nostalgia with an undeniably catchy melody, Young puts a playful spin on the all-too-familiar experience of finding memories of someone in the most unexpected places.
The release follows a milestone summer for Brett Young, who recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of his career-shaping self-titled debut with the release of the expanded Platinum Edition. Now certified 2X PLATINUM by the RIAA, the album introduced fans to his signature 'Caliville' sound and produced four consecutive No. 1 singles, including the DIAMOND-certified modern country wedding anthem 'In Case You Didn't Know.'
With new music slated for 2027, 'Me Holdin' On' offers an exciting glimpse at what's to come.
About Brett Young
From his self-titled debut, Brett Young has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast meets Southern sound, aptly dubbed his 'Caliville' style. With more than 8.5 billion global streams and seven consecutive No. 1 singles, Young continues to carve out his place as one of the genre's most successful and relatable voices.
With an impressive string of hits including 'In Case You Didn't Know' (DIAMOND), 'Mercy' (4X PLATINUM), 'Sleep Without You' (2X PLATINUM), 'Like I Loved You' (2X PLATINUM), 'Here Tonight' (2X PLATINUM), 'Catch' (PLATINUM) and 'Lady' (PLATINUM), he has cemented his status as a master of matters of the heart. Following his acclaimed second studio album Ticket To L.A., Young broadened his emotional scope on Weekends Look A Little Different These Days, which features 'You Didn't' (GOLD) and 'Lady,' whose lyrics inspired his debut children's book titled Love You, Little Lady. One of the few modern country artists to see their first seven singles go No. 1, Young debuted atop the Billboard Country Albums chart with Ticket To L.A., while his self-titled debut spent 37 weeks inside the Top 20.
He has earned honors including ACM's New Male Artist of the Year and ASCAP's Country Songwriter Artist of the Year, along with nominations from Billboard, Teen Choice, CMT and CMA Awards. Known for his ability to make every room feel personal, his live performances continue to earn acclaim for their intimacy and connection. For more information and upcoming tour dates, visit www.brettyoungmusic.com.
Photo Credit: Michele Laurita
Photo Credit: Michele Laurita
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