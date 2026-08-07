Lyon La F Releases ESPEJO, First Single From Upcoming EP AUSENCIA

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Chilean urban artist Lyon La F has released ESPEJO, the first single from his upcoming EP AUSENCIA, out under record label UnitedMasters. The track blends contemporary reggaeton with an emotionally charged vocal performance, centering on the theme of an obsession tied to someone whose absence lingers in the mind.

The EP AUSENCIA is set to arrive on August 20, under UnitedMasters.

Blending contemporary reggaeton with an emotionally driven performance, 'Espejo' explores the consuming weight of an obsession that refuses to fade and the vulnerability of longing for someone who remains present despite the distance. Built around hypnotic rhythms and poetic storytelling, the track balances infectious energy with genuine emotional depth.

Originally from La Serena, Chile, Lyon La F has quickly established himself as one of the most promising new voices in Latin urban music. With more than 500 global streams on digital platforms, his signature style merges the essence of classic reggaeton with modern influences while staying true to his artistic vision of creating music with clean lyrics that promote positivity, respect, and the celebration of women.

The artist is coming off a breakthrough year after being named Rookie of the Year at the Premios Junta. His rapid rise has been fueled by viral hits such as 'Deja Que El Mundo Se Acabe,' which has surpassed 50 million streams, along with collaborations with King Savagge, Katteyes, El Bai, Nickoog CLK, and Marcianeke, helping him build a growing fanbase across Latin America.

'Espejo' is accompanied by an official music video directed by Patricio Javier Fuentes Quilodrán and produced by Tecbo Pro, delivering a visual narrative that complements the song's emotional intensity.

With 'Espejo,' Lyon La F officially launches the next chapter of his career, offering the first glimpse into AUSENCIA, a project that showcases a more personal and mature artistic vision while reinforcing his place among Latin urban music's most exciting emerging talents.

About UnitedMasters

UnitedMasters is the leading music tech platform for independent artists. Through a unique mix of music distribution services, artist marketing solutions, and partnership opportunities with the world's biggest brands, UnitedMasters offers tech-enabled solutions that enable artists to own their futures. The company fuels the careers of artists like FloyyMenor, Brent Faiyaz, BigXthaPlug, and Anycia, and unlike traditional record labels, UnitedMasters artists retain full ownership of their careers and the master recording rights to their music. UnitedMasters connects over 2M+ independent artists on its platform with global brands like ESPN, Diageo, and Coca-Cola. These connections are powered by UnitedMasters' creative talent to propel the commercial success of artists and brands in today's world.

Born in La Serena, Chile, Lyon La F has built a growing profile in Latin urban music, with more than 500 million streams across digital platforms and a prior hit, DEJA QUE EL MUNDO SE ACABE, surpassing 50 million streams. He was recently named Rookie of the Year at the Premios Junta and has collaborated with artists including King Savagge, Katteyes, El Bai, Nickoog CLK and Marcianeke. ESPEJO is accompanied by an official music video directed by Patricio Javier Fuentes Quilodrán and produced by Tecbo Pro.

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