Brent Cobb & Nikki Lane Confirm Co-Headline 'Soapbox Derby Tour'

Brent Cobb and Nikki Lane will join forces for their special co-headline "Soapbox Derby Tour" later this summer. The newly confirmed dates, which will feature support from Andrew Combs, kick off August 20 at Chicago's Thalia Hall with additional stops at Lexington's The Burl, Pittsburgh's Thunderbird Café & Music Hall, Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg, Philadelphia's Ardmore Music Hall, Washington DC's Union Stage, Charlotte's Neighborhood Theatre and Atlanta's Variety Playhouse among several others. Tickets for the tour go on-sale this Thursday, June 17 at 10:00am local time, full details can be found at www.brentcobbmusic.com/tour or www.nikkilane.com/tour. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Of the tour, Cobb shares, "We all ought to want to be Nikki Lane when we grow up. She's just a boss at anything she does. So, when the idea for the first full band tour since the pandemic came up, there was no one else I could imagine sharing the moment with. I suppose we're cut from a similar cloth and that family feeling amongst the crowd is what I'm looking the most forward to at these shows. It's gonna be something really special," while Lane adds, "I liken sharing a stage or a song with Brent Cobb to a holiday meal. It's something so familiar, but you just don't get to do it often enough. We're from the same neck of the woods, as they say. When we get together, we know how to have a good time, and we put on a good show. But that don't mean we might not just go off the rails for a moment. Cause we're swapping whiskey and tequila, telling stories and talking s - and there's just no tellin' what might happen."

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Brent Cobb adds to a series of landmark years with his new album, Keep 'Em On They Toes. Released this past fall on his own label, Ol' Buddy Records, via Thirty Tigers, the record finds Cobb with a new reflective mindset, focusing on how he views the world while expressing his own opinions and thoughts. Of the album, Rolling Stone declares, "his most down-home record yet...if 2018's nostalgic Providence Canyon was Cobb pining for the Peach State of his youth, Keep 'Em on They Toes is him happy at home in the present," while American Songwriter proclaims, "the philosophical songwriter/artist arrives" and Vice praises, "as strong of a songwriter as ever." Furthering his already notable career, Cobb will release his first-ever children's book, Little Stuff, on June 20. Published by his own Ol' Buddy Publishing and illustrated by Delaney Royer, the book was inspired by his song of the same name on the new album and written as a reflection on what's truly important. Of the book, The Good-Bad Dad declares, "Cobb's latest masterpiece...a plain-talkin' celebration of family, nature, and a good reminder that the best things in life are those little moments we share each day." Since his debut in 2016, Cobb has released three records and earned nominations for Best Americana Album at the 60th GRAMMY Awards and Emerging Artist of the Year at the 2017 Americana Honors & Awards. He's also written songs for artists such as Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Little Big Town and The Oak Ridge Boys, and has toured extensively across the world including numerous performances as part of Chris Stapleton's "All-American Road Show."

Nikki Lane's critically acclaimed third album, Highway Queen, was released in 2017. Rolling Stone exclaimed that Lane was "As unapologetic as Johnny Cash's middle finger," while Vice/Noisey said "Highway Queen is a forceful, rollicking collection of fiery country tunes that places [Lane] toe-to-toe with any outlaw in Nashville," adding, "it's her best yet." She has lived-and been heartbroken in-Los Angeles, New York, and Nashville, so it's no surprise that her music seamlessly crosses musical genres with lyrics steeped in the doomed perseverance only a truly dark horse romantic knows. Like a true wanderer, her sound crisscrosses musical genres with ease. Lane is also a fashion entrepreneur as the owner of the popular vintage clothing boutique High Class Hillbilly.

"SOAPBOX DERBY TOUR" CONFIRMED DATES

August 20-Chicago, IL-Thalia Hall

August 21-Indianapolis, IN-The Hi-Fi

August 22-Louisville, KY-Brown Foreman Amphitheatre

August 23-Lexington, KY-The Burl

August 25-Cleveland, OH-Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

August 26-Pittsburgh, PA-Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

August 27-Philadelphia, PA-Ardmore Music Hall

August 28-Brooklyn, NY-Music Hall of Williamsburg

August 30-Boston, MA-The Sinclair

August 31-Washington, DC-Union Stage

September 1-Charlottesville, VA-Jefferson Theatre

September 2-Isle of Palms, SC-The Windjammer

September 3-Wilmington, NC-Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

September 4-Asheville, NC-The Orange Peel

September 5-Columbia, SC-The Senate

September 7-Charlotte, NC-Neighborhood Theatre

September 8-Athens, GA-Georgia Theatre

September 9-Atlanta, GA-Variety Playhouse