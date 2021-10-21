Brent Cobb Drops First Single From Upcoming Gospel Album

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Brent Cobb will release his debut gospel album, And Now, Let's Turn To Page..., January 28 via his own label, Ol' Buddy Records. Ahead of the release, "We Shall Rise" is debuting today.

Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb (Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton) and recorded at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A, the record features new renditions of eight traditional gospel songs that have been a cherished part of Cobb's life, as well as one original track, "When It's My Time," written by Cobb, his wife, Layne, and Mike Harmeier. With these nine songs, Cobb pays homage to the community and values of his hometown of Ellaville, GA, while still incorporating his acclaimed signature sound-imbuing these gospel standards with elements of country, blues and southern rock in a way that is authentically and uniquely Cobb.

Although the album has been a long-time dream for Cobb, it has only come to fruition now due to a near-death experience in July 2020, when the vehicle that he was driving, with his young son inside, got T-boned at a rural four-way stop. Following the crash, Cobb found himself with a renewed outlook on life, remembering, "You just start piecing together how everything is sort of intentional...I'd always had it in the back of my mind to make a gospel album. That moment of clarity, of almost getting killed, made me think I should just make the gospel album now."

A deeply personal project, And Now, Let's Turn To Page... finds Cobb surrounded by those who mean the most to him, with his wife Layne Cobb, his mother Renee Cobb, his sister Alecia Grant, his father Patrick Cobb and his cousin Dave Cobb all joining him on closing track, "Blessed Be The Tie That Binds." Additional musicians featured across the album include Brian Allen (bass), Mike Harris (guitar), Chris Powell (drums, percussion) and Philip Towns (keyboards) as well as special background vocals from Anderson East, Caylee Hammack (a fellow Ellaville, GA native) and members of Antioch, a Georgia-based gospel group led by Cobb's father.

Listen to the new single here: