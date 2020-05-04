Brenda Cay to Release New Single 'Unplug & Recharge'

Country Songwriter/Singer Brenda Cay released her latest Country single "Unplug and Recharge" for Pre-Save Friday May 1, 2020 with a release date of May 29. 2020.

Brenda Cay is a master songwriter and talented singer that instantly and authentically connects with her audience. Her latest single "Unplug and Recharge" is a simple reminder to take a break from the crazy pace of our lives that leave us totally drained! Her last single 1-2-3-Floor was licensed by spotify (Harry Fox Agency). "Unplugging" and enjoying a minute of downtime with great music, from Brenda Cay leaves the listener "Recharged" and ready to face whatever life hands us! "Unplugging" and enjoying a minute of downtime with great music, from Brenda Cay leaves the listener "Recharged" and ready to face whatever life hands us!

"Unplug and Recharge" was written and recorded by Brenda Cay, produced at Sound Resources by Brian Brewer, Fred Shendel and Steve Babb. Vocal production by Kristin K. Smith, with Justine Blazer on Background Vocals.





