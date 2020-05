Brenda Cay to Release New Single 'Unplug & Recharge'

Country Songwriter/Singer Brenda Cay released her latest Country single "Unplug and Recharge" for Pre-Save Friday May 1, 2020 with a release date of May 29. 2020.

Pre-Save Here

Brenda Cay is a master songwriter and talented singer that instantly and authentically connects with her audience. Her latest single "Unplug and Recharge" is a simple reminder to take a break from the crazy pace of our lives that leave us totally drained! Her last single 1-2-3-Floor was licensed by spotify (Harry Fox Agency).

"Unplugging" and enjoying a minute of downtime with great music, from Brenda Cay leaves the listener "Recharged" and ready to face whatever life hands us!