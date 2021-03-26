Bren Joy Releases New Single 'Insecure'

Rising R&B star Bren Joy returns today with a deluxe version of his beloved Twenties EP and a dreamy new single, "Insecure," featuring Pink Sweat$. The 15-song set incorporates seven newer tracks, including the slinky "Fiji Fine" released last month, and Bren's major label debut "Freezing." These breezy additions boost a captivating project that already brought us standouts like "Sweet" featuring Landon Sears and, of course, "Henny in the Hamptons." Bren Joy is your new favorite R&B singer...Hailing from Nashville, the rising star combines the genres of pop, soul, blues, gospel, and everything in between, adding his own flare and personality with each release." - FLAUNT Listen HERE.

The songs on the deluxe version of Twenties stitch together the many sides of Bren's sound-showing off his smooth vocals, relatable lyrics, and stylish production choices in a variety of different moods. Bren demonstrates his swagger on charismatic cuts like "IDGAF," taps into his sensitive side on pensive ballads like "Multiply," and revels in romance on "Mrs. Jones." An especially memorable standout is "Lil Rich," a bright, aspirational ballad enriched by a heartwarming electric piano and the soulful vocals of breakout North London artist Mae Muller.

"Insecure" sets the tone for this new release with dreamy guitars, Bren's fluttering falsetto, and a harmonious feature from fellow R&B virtuoso Pink Sweat$. Bren lets his guard down to his love interest and pleads for reassurance. The accompanying video finds the Nashville artist and Pink Sweat$ vibing out in nature. It's an ethereal visual inflected with just a touch of fantasy-a perfect match for the daydreamy, lovestruck feeling of the song. Watch the video below.

After The Tennessean dubbed him a "Nashville artist to watch in 2020," Bren hasn't let his foot off the gas. Having opened for artists like Jhené Aiko and Megan Thee Stallion, he's no stranger to bright lights, big stages, and screaming crowds. Rated R&B also listed Bren as one of this year's "artists to watch." These new songs and video mark yet another exciting milestone for Bren Joy. As he celebrates the impact of the Twenties EP, he's also showing just how much he's grown since he first released it, and hinting at how high his star is rising.

