Breakout Rapper Lil Tony Drops New Single 'Canoozled'

In the accompanying visual directed by DREVEGAS, a girl pulls up to Lil Tony’s spot.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 2 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 3 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 4 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'

Breakout Rapper Lil Tony Drops New Single 'Canoozled'

On the fast track towards a major breakthrough, rising hip-hop star Lil Tony shares a brand new single and music video entitled “Canoozled” today. 

The track hinges on an uneasy keyboard melody and off-kilter finger-snaps. Anxious cymbals underline his confessional rhymes as he laments, “All my friends is dead I f with Blueface like Lil Uzi,” before he repeats the chantable chorus, “I’m Canoozled.”

In the accompanying visual directed by DREVEGAS, a girl pulls up to Lil Tony’s spot. Stuck outside, she knocks on the door as he and a female partner-in-crime count stacks and taunt an opp from the couch. The clip perfectly captures the menacing mood of the song.

It lands in the wake of “3AM,” which has already piled up over 468K Spotify streams and 513K YouTube views on the music video. Meanwhile, Global Grind plugged it on “This Week’s New Music Roundup.”

Still, everything just bulldozes the way for more to come soon. 

Get “Canoozled” with Lil Tony.

Lil Tony may be a newcomer in the rap game, but you’d never know from his confident presence and dizzying lyricism. The arrival of his mixtape TKEY marks the culmination of years of honing his craft and building momentum in his hometown.

With the arrival of his “Tried Me” video, the young performer showcases the full extent of his artist and underlines the fact that he's only just getting started. 

Watch the new music video here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Boy Named Banjo Releases Major Label Debut Dusk Photo
Boy Named Banjo Releases Major Label Debut 'Dusk'

Produced by longtime collaborator Oscar Charles (Caroline Spence, Charlie Worsham), Dusk finds the Nashville-native group showcasing their razor-sharp storytelling and expansive sound they've honed for over a decade, featuring late-night party anthems and stripped-down meditations including the driving “Feel For You (Dusk)”.

2
Josh Ross Unveils Emotional New Song Aint The One Photo
Josh Ross Unveils Emotional New Song 'Ain't The One'

Josh Ross unveils his emotional new song 'Ain't The One.' Co-written with Taylor Phillips, Jaxson Free, and Jon Kraft, the track is a vulnerable depiction of moving on from love, with heartfelt lyrics and powerful vocals. Listen to 'Ain't The One' now.

3
New Zealand Collective LEISURE Share New Album Photo
New Zealand Collective LEISURE Share New Album

LEISURE, a New Zealand collective, has released their new album 'LEISUREVISION.' Read more about their latest project and their first-ever US tour.

4
Video: JP Saxe Performs I Dont Miss You on LIVE! WITH KELLY & MARK Photo
Video: JP Saxe Performs 'I Don't Miss You' on LIVE! WITH KELLY & MARK

JP Saxe performs his hit song 'I Don't Miss You' on 'Live With Kelly And Mark'. The single, written with John Mayer, is featured on Saxe's sophomore album ‘A Grey Area' out now on Arista Records/Sony Music Entertainment. Watch the video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

TITANIC: THE MUSICAL U.K. Tour Coming to Theaters This FallTITANIC: THE MUSICAL U.K. Tour Coming to Theaters This Fall
Olivia Rodrigo, Usher, Nicki Minaj & More Join Jingle Ball TourOlivia Rodrigo, Usher, Nicki Minaj & More Join Jingle Ball Tour
Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOTInterview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Video: Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEWVideo: Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
HAMILTON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
THE COTTAGE