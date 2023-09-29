Breakout Rapper Lil Tony Drops New Single 'Canoozled'

On the fast track towards a major breakthrough, rising hip-hop star Lil Tony shares a brand new single and music video entitled “Canoozled” today.

The track hinges on an uneasy keyboard melody and off-kilter finger-snaps. Anxious cymbals underline his confessional rhymes as he laments, “All my friends is dead I f with Blueface like Lil Uzi,” before he repeats the chantable chorus, “I’m Canoozled.”

In the accompanying visual directed by DREVEGAS, a girl pulls up to Lil Tony’s spot. Stuck outside, she knocks on the door as he and a female partner-in-crime count stacks and taunt an opp from the couch. The clip perfectly captures the menacing mood of the song.

It lands in the wake of “3AM,” which has already piled up over 468K Spotify streams and 513K YouTube views on the music video. Meanwhile, Global Grind plugged it on “This Week’s New Music Roundup.”

Still, everything just bulldozes the way for more to come soon.

Get “Canoozled” with Lil Tony.

Lil Tony may be a newcomer in the rap game, but you’d never know from his confident presence and dizzying lyricism. The arrival of his mixtape TKEY marks the culmination of years of honing his craft and building momentum in his hometown.

With the arrival of his “Tried Me” video, the young performer showcases the full extent of his artist and underlines the fact that he's only just getting started.

Watch the new music video here: