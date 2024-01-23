Brazilian Band CSS Announces 20th Anniversary Tour

Today, the Brazilian band CSS announce they will bring their pure, infectious CSS-energy back for their first American tour in 11 years; aptly named IT'S BEEN A NUMBER OF YEARS TOUR 2024.

Lovefoxx, Ana Rezende, Carolina Parra and Luiza Sá have reformed CSS (Cansei de Ser Sexy) to focus on live shows while celebrating their 20th anniversary as a band. The limited tour starts on May 3rd in Washington, DC and will end at California's Just Like Heaven Festival. The tickets for the tour will go on sale on Thursday January 25th at 10am local time cssmusic.club.

“Even though we weren't active for 20 years straight, it's bananas to come back in 2024 to celebrate these two decades. Lovefoxx says, “I DJ often, and I am approached by fans who tell me how much “we've helped them figure out themselves”, “showed a way out” out of societal norms, and even “inspired them to be who they are” - which melts my heart because most of these fans are delicate queer creative people.

CSS always had this stance of not taking itself seriously and it is still true. We first got together because we wanted an excuse to live and work at the right time. We are deeply united by our sense of humor and our deep sisterhood and friendship. It's so nice to know we touched some people and are still harvesting this love 20 years later.

So since the cycle of life can't be stopped and trends come back after 20 years: demand came and we are honored to do a celebration tour. Sing the hits and non hits. Jump around, make jokes, reconnect with this energy that only CSS delivers to us and give it a go, for the naive times, for the raw and crazy, to fall in love again in the clubs, once more!”

ABOUT CSS:

When the members of CSS (Cansei de Ser Sexy) slowly started drifting away from the project in 2014, it wasn't due to a lack of passion. Rather, they decided to pursue other projects because the band had become a job—an ironic twist considering its members started the group to get out of the monotony of day jobs.

When the gang of friends decided to pursue music in 2003, they did so as a way to leave work early and perform at clubs. “In São Paulo,” bandleader and vocalist Lovefoxx explains, “if you did creative things, it was easier to get off work to perform shows.” And so, CSS was born out of a passion for laughter, dance music, and, yes, the occasional chance to ditch the 9-5 job.

Fast forward 20 years and the band is bringing its vaunted live show back on the road—a decade after they decided that playing shows nine months out of the year wasn't sustainable. Armed with a revived live show, CSS is bringing their signature hits back to venues across the world, getting back on the road because there's nothing better than globetrotting and partying in new cities with your best friends.

It made sense to begin this next phase of CSS by honoring the band's powerful, triumphant live shows. This reemergence is for the love of music, as uncynical of a pursuit as any that has existed. There's no pressure to promote new music, push vinyl, or rehearse new music until perfected. Rather, the group members—who speak to each other every day and have since the band took a breather—decided it would be a blast to remember the old times, and introduce a whole new group of listeners to their thrilling music.

Part of the band's decision to do this tour now as opposed to at any other moment came from promoters gauging interest for a new tour from the group. They found this interest touching. A validation that the project was worthwhile. "The fact that we are still resonating is surprising to me. It shows that we truly touched a generation. We were never meant to be role models or inspire. We just wanted to enjoy ourselves. There's immense power in it,” says Lovefoxx.

“What keeps us together as friends and probably helped convince us to reunite as a band is our humor. We laugh at the same stuff. We have our own language,” Lovefoxx concludes. The band wanted to do this journey one more time, and a 20th anniversary tour seemed like the best place to begin. While prepping the run, they've Zoomed and called and minimized the distances between them now that all four members are spread across the world. No matter how serious planning gets, or how stressful the prospect of a reunion may be, that sense of humor keeps things in perspective. “it's something that doesn't get old. It ages nicely,” adds Lovefoxx. “This silliness is so important to us.”

CSS' IT'S BEEN A NUMBER OF YEARS TOUR 2024

tickets available: cssmusic.club

Fri 5.3 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Sat 5.4 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Sun 5.5 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair

Mon 5.6 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

Wed 5.8 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Thu 5.9 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Sat 5.11 - Denver, CO @ Marquis

Sun 5.12 - Salt Lake City, @ Kilby Block Party

Tue 5.14 - San Francisco, CA @ Independent

Sat 5.18 - Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven Festival