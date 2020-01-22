Bray & the Dens Release New Music Video 'Enemy Lines'

Eclectic alternative rock artist BRAY & THE DENS proudly announce the release of the band's fourth studio album, Stingray, on March 20.

Prior to the Stingray's street date, Bray just released the band's latest Bray & the Dens video "Enemy Lines" on January 17. Two of the band's previous videos, "Long Gone" and "Clone Me," each earned over 2 million views on YouTube.

Check out the "Enemy Lines" video below.

"Enemy Lines," is a cut from the album The Aliens are Here, which was released in 2019. The song was produced with Bray's longtime friend Cam Perridge, and the video was directed by Brazilian filmmaker Piettro Garibaldi and filmed in Dresden and Budapest. "The theme surrounding this video is betrayal," Bray explains. "In the video, I'm chasing a ghost, which is something I've actually done in real life and wanted to address. We aimed to tell this story using layers (hinting at duality or duplicity) and by filming in the goddamn coldest weather! While working on songs for "Aliens," I decided this song fit the concept of isolation, and reworked it with a much heavier treatment," he reveals. "The lyrics are pretty straight-forward. I was deeply hurt by a friend, which I now realize was my own part in, which was me believing what I wanted to believe. Still, when our heart longs for something, it hurts when we are denied that thing; when the rug is pulled out from what we thought was real." Sample lyric: "No power of detection. I was lost in your affection. Upon closer inspection, I couldn't see my own reflection. Behind enemy lines, we looked each other dead in the eyes. Behind enemy lines, you lied."

Singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Bray Gurnari is the principal of his band, employing a rotating array of musicians to round out the Bray & the Dens trio. San Francisco-based Bray's unique brand of alt pop rock is a mix of Bowie-esque hooks and crisp, driving grooves à la Queens of the Stone Age. The band's music is a blend of syncopated propulsion, sly hooks and poignant lyricism. It's rhythmic, hooky guitar-driven rock, to be sure...but it's also cinematic and clever, with funky beats and lush pop sensibilities thrown into the mix. Bray's music is heavily influenced by David Bowie and Prince, and has been compared to the Foo Fighters and Arctic Monkeys. "Our sound is more sensual than the Foo Fighters, yet still packs the punch. Perhaps more accurately, it's the Arctic Monkeys-meets-Matisse; it's The Police-meets-Zoolander," he laughs.

"I'm influenced by Renaissance people who make a mark through giving and creating; artists who follow their own muse without apology."

Be sure not to miss Bray & the Dens next upcoming single/video, "Be Your Own Surgeon" due out in mid-February, the release of the full album Stingray on March 20, and stay tuned for U.S. touring news to be announced soon!

Listen to "Enemy Lines" here:





