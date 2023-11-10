Brandy Releases Soulful New Holiday Album 'Christmas With Brandy'

R&B icon Brandy releases her first ever Holiday album Christmas with Brandy. Listen HERE via Motown Records.

The 11-track project boasts soulful interpretations of seasonal classics like “Deck the Halls” and “Jingle Bells” as well as a selection of holiday originals including the steamy new single “Christmas Party for Two” and “Christmas Gift,” which finds Brandy sharing the mic with her daughter Sy'Rai. As Vibe states “Christmas With Brandy will be a gift for the masses this holiday season.”

Kicking off with the sassy “Feels Different,” a moody new track showcases the R&B legend's effortless swagger, it's immediately clear that Brandy is doing Christmas differently. Highlights include a cover of the beloved track “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” which exudes infectious holiday charm, and “Christmas Party for Two,” which perfectly illustrates the artist's ability to inject a little soul into the holidays.

The album's release is just the beginning of an unforgettable holiday season for Brandy, who will be performing at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to help ring in the season, and Good Morning America on December 1. She also stars in the upcoming Netflix original film Best. Christmas. Ever! alongside Heather Graham, which arrives November 16.

Throughout her career, Brandy has always done things her own way. So it's no surprise that her Christmas album would break the mold, sprinkling a little R&B magic on classic carols and new material.

About Brandy

Brandy is adoringly known as “the Vocal Bible,” and her decades-long career has more than proven that she deserves the title. With a singular voice that swells from subdued and reserved to powerful and emotive, she has enraptured audiences since her 1994 self-titled debut. The quadruple Platinum album was steeped in relatable R&B,and served as an introduction to her signature sound.

The projects that followed—from 1998's Never Say Never, which spawned the Grammy-winning hit “The Boy Is Mine,” to 2020's B7—further cemented her status as a genre-defining icon. Brandy's ability to bring love and loss to light can be traced to a voice that she controls like an instrumentalist.

A generational talent who is revered by her peers and fans alike, Brandy now brings her wisdom and experience to her new holiday album, Christmas with Brandy, which is packed with heavenly harmonies and complex melodic layers. A thoughtful, mixed gift bag, the album features Brandy singing original material (“Shine Out Your Light” with daughter Sy'Rai, “Someday at Christmas”) and bringing new life to classic holiday standards (“Deck the Halls”).

Her earthy yet otherworldly vocals shimmer within contemporary productions, like the amorous “Christmas Party for Two” and familiar soundscapes like “Santa Baby.” When she's not dazzling listeners with a crystalline cover, Brandy is diving deep into the R&B bag that made us fall in love with her from the very beginning.

photo credit: William Sikora III