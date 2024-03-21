Brady Rymer to Release New Single 'D is For Dancing'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On April 12, Brady Rymer will be releasing a new single called "D is For Dancing," a song he wrote to get kids moving while learning their ABCs.

Three-time GRAMMY nominees Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could get kids out on the dance floor to learn their ABCs. The song is a double throwback: it's a nod to Brady's Mom and Dad's record collection of classic '60s artists (greats like Elvis, Little Richard, The Platters, Chuck Berry), and a loving look back at the first music Brady wrote for kids and families more than 20 years ago.

Alliteratively moving through the alphabet, playfully associating the letters with musical themes, ("B was born with the beat; R's got the rhymes, S is swinging, T's right on time"), Brady and the band modulate, undulate, and accentuate the fun kids can have while learning their letters.

Brady says, "For my band, good ol' rock 'n' roll is just like the ABCs! It's the foundation for everything we do: it's there in the songs we write, the attitude we express, and the uplifting energy we pass along to kids and families. I wrote this song to encourage everyone to have fun with their ABCs and bust a move!"

The song is available on all digital platforms and at Brady's website: www.bradyrymer.com