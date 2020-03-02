Boy Scouts Share New Single 'Wish'

With a keen ear for melody and a palpable sense of empathy, Taylor Vick of Boy Scouts picks apart all the confusing and contradictory ways that people glance off of each other while moving through their lives. Her music is an invitation to shake off the weight that has been dragging you down, to lighten your step and keep moving forward no matter what lies ahead. Out today is her first new track since last year's critically acclaimed debut LP Free Company; called "A more fully realized account of a lovelorn state than a lot of artists can muster," by The FADER.

Listen to new single "Wish" below!



"This song is an ode to reflecting on the past," Vick explains. "Sorting through waves of nostalgia, and hoping for a future in which reflecting on aspects of the past can feel good, and what a privilege that is."



Raised in California's Central Valley on country music and The Carpenters, Vick picked up her first guitar in fourth grade. She started writing her own songs not long after, inspired by acoustic guitar-wielding radio icons like the Dixie Chicks and Michelle Branch. For Vick, writing and recording songs is a little like journaling, a way to make sense of the present and shuttle it off into the past. But her intimate compositions soon attracted a strong following of listeners. She may have been writing for herself, but she struck a far-reaching chord.



Initially performing locally in Oakland, Vick has now shared the stage with bands including Soccer Mommy, Palehound, Vagabon and Jay Som. This spring Boy Scouts will be performing at SXSW, Boise, ID's Treefort Fest and Dallas's Not So Fun Weekend and this summer they have a run of West coast tour dates with Kevin Krauter including Portland, Los Angeles and Phoenix, capped off with a performance at the Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago. All upcoming dates are listed below.





TOUR DATES

3/14 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon %

3/18 - 3/20 - Austin, TX - SXSW 2020

3/21 - Dallas, TX - Not So Fun Weekend @ Club Dada

3/27 - Boise, ID - Treefort Fest @ The District

6/11 - Seattle ,WA - Sunset Tavern #

6/13 - Portland, OR - Bunk Bar #

6/15 - Oakland, CA - Crystal Cavern #

6/17 - Los Angeles, CA - El Cid #

6/18 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar #

6/19 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar #

6/20 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress #

7/18 - Chicago, IL - Pitchfork Music Festival



% - with Shannon Lay

# - with Kevin Krauter

Photo Credit: Ulysses Ortega





Related Articles View More Music Stories