Boy Named Banjo Releases Major Label Debut 'Dusk'

Boy Named Banjo has also announced a special hometown show in Nashville on November 24.

Sep. 29, 2023

Boy Named Banjo has released their major label debut album Dusk via Mercury Records Nashville.

Produced by longtime collaborator Oscar Charles (Caroline Spence, Charlie Worsham), Dusk finds the Nashville-native group showcasing their razor-sharp storytelling and expansive sound they've honed for over a decade, featuring late-night party anthems and stripped-down meditations including the driving “Feel For You (Dusk)”. To date, the highly-anticipated new album has already garnered praise from Garden & Gun, American Songwriter, Holler, MusicRow and more.

Boy Named Banjo has also announced a special hometown show in Nashville on November 24. Tickets go on sale here today at 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. CT.

As shown on the wistful “Lonely In This Town,” Boy Named Banjo's songwriting on Dusk is as incisive as ever, dealing with themes of lust and longing as well as hope and heartbreak. Sonically, the band's performances on the record capture the high-octane energy of their beloved live shows while blurring the lines between Music Row and Laurel Canyon with lush harmonies and cinematic arrangements. The end result is a masterfully crafted, larger-than-life major label debut from a group that continues to grow by leaps and bounds with every release.

Boy Named Banjo is currently on the coast-to-coast Dusk Til Dawn Tour with upcoming shows in Los Angeles, Houston, Brooklyn and more cities this fall – tickets can be found here and a full list of dates can be found below. In 2021, their genre-defying EP Circles landed them a performance at the historic Ryman Auditorium alongside dates supporting Kip Moore, Hank Williams, Jr., Old Crow Medicine Show, and The Cadillac Three. The following year, Boy Named Banjo made their CMA Fest debut as well as a sold-out hometown show at Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl.

This spring, the group released their uplifting anthem “What Keeps Me Going” which earned support from CMT, Taste of Country, Whiskey Riff and more. 2023 has shaped up to be another banner year for the band following their Grand Ole Opry debut, a momentous milestone that was documented at People.

Expertly melding an array of musical influences, Boy Named Banjo is a fusion of contemporary country, Americana and folk-rock stacked on a foundation of bluegrass. Formed in their teens, the band includes Barton Davies (banjo), Ford Garrard (bass/upright bass), Sam McCullough (drums), Willard Logan (mandolin/dobro/electric guitar), and William Reames (acoustic guitar/harmonica).

